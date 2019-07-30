The Falcon and the Winter Soldier: Plot, cast, where to watch, release date and more

Marvel

If Avengers: Endgame left you wondering about the fate of certain characters — say, Sam Wilson and Bucky Barnes — you won't have to be scratching your head for too much longer. While Endgame served as a conclusion for many of the Marvel heroes we've been following for the past decade, it was only the beginning for Wilson and Barnes, who are getting their own show (The Falcon and the Winter Soldier) on the forthcoming Disney streaming platform, Disney Plus.

Here's what we know so far.

Release and where to watch

While there's not a specific date attached to the show, you can expect The Falcon and the Winter Soldier in fall 2020 on Disney Plus.

Disney Plus is Disney's streaming platform, which will house not only all the animated classics you'd expect from Bambi to Frozen, but also everything Marvel and Star Wars, along with original movies and shows, like Loki, The Mandalorian and the reboot of Lady & the Tramp, to name a few. It'll cost $7 per month.

What's the plot?

We last saw Sam Wilson and Bucky Barnes at the finale of Endgame, when their friend Steve Rogers gave Sam a new role. As CNET's Mike Sorrentino points out, the logo for The Falcon and the Winter Soldier show incorporates Captain America's shield, which could be an indication of where the story is headed.

Cast and crew

Steve Roger's story arc in Endgame probably rules out a cameo from Chris Evans, but the original Captain America is a big influence in the lives of both Bucky Barnes and Sam Wilson, so who knows.

Anthony Mackie as Falcon

Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes

Daniel Brühl as Zemo

Emily VanCamp as Sharon Carter

