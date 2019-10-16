Taika Waititi's Korg is coming back for Thor: Love and Thunder

Jasin Boland/Marvel Studios

Director Taika Waititi will be bringing his character Korg back for the fourth installment of Thor, the New Zealander confirmed during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live on Tuesday night. As reported earlier by CNET sister site GameSpot, Waititi said he's worked on a couple of drafts so far of Thor: Love and Thunder.

"There's more Thor ... there's twice the Thor," the Thor: Love and Thunder director said -- not because of the slightly larger Thor we saw in Avengers: Endgame, but because Natalie Portman will be playing a female version of Thor.

Now playing: Watch this: Avengers: Endgame could have been very different

When Waititi revealed that Korg will be back for the movie, he looked surprised at the huge cheer from the audience. "Thank you so much for that reaction," he said.

We first met Korg in the Waititi-directed Thor: Ragnarok as another warrior made to take part in the Grandmaster's Contest of Champions alongside Thor. They escape, he helps Thor defeat Hela alongside Valkyrie, and he then appears as Thor's video game-playing, pizza-eating, beer-swilling buddy in New Asgard for Avengers: Endgame. There's now even a video game-playing Korg Funko pop toy.

Thor: Love and Thunder is set to hit screens on Nov. 5, 2021.