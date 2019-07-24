Every Marvel Phase 4 movie and TV show through 2021

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is the most successful film franchise of all time, having grossed more than $18 billion worldwide -- $4B of which it made in 2018 alone -- and now owning the title of highest-grossing movie of all time with Endgame. And as Marvel Studios announced its incredible Phase 4 plans at Comic-Con, the franchise shows no signs of slowing down. Especially with Disney finally confirming three new MCU TV shows for its upcoming Disney Plus streaming service, and five new films in the next two and half years.
As the Infinity Saga came to a close this year, we celebrated the badass women of the the Marvel universe with the release Captain Marvel, and now we have a new look at what awaits us in the next phase of the MCU, including some in-canon shows.
That's right, thanks to the forthcoming Disney Plus streaming service, some of the newly announced shows will roll into the MCU canon and feed directly into the films, as Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige confirmed at SDCC. These Disney Plus series will be overseen by Feige and will reportedly have bigger budgets than what's typically allocated for television shows.
Earlier MCU shows like the Netflix series and ABC's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. were and are (respectively) produced by Marvel TV, under the guide of Executive Vice President and Head of Television Jeph Loeb. But they were never explicitly referenced by the movies (more on that below).
With all that in mind, here's what we know is coming through 2021, both rumored and confirmed. And we'll be sure to keep this list updated as things evolve and grow!
Movies
All of these movies and the details below were confirmed as in production by Feige at SDCC. We've included all the details we learned below.
Black Widow
- Director: Cate Shortland
- Writer: Jac Schaeffer
- Release date: May 1, 2020
- Starring: Scarlett Johansson, Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova, Rachel Weisz, David Harbour, O-T Fagbenle
- What we know: Very little since the film has only been in production for 30 days (according to the cast at SDCC), though attendees were treated to an epic fight scene between ScarJo and Pugh where we learned that the two are *sisters*. Entertainment Tonight also learned some key Black Widow details after the epic Marvel panel. We previously learned that the film would introduced more than one Black Widow, which means there's a potential for any of them to take over the mantle from ScarJo.
The Eternals
- Director: Chloe Zhao
- Writer: Matthew Firpo and Ryan Firpo
- Release date: Nov. 6, 2020
- Starring: Angelina Jolie (Thena), Richard Madden (Ikaris), Kumail Nanjiani (Kingo), Lauren Ridloff (Makkari), Brian Tyree Henry (Phastos), Salma Hayek, Lia McHugh (Sprite) and Don Lee (Gilgamesh)
- What we know: Even less than Black Widow! The movie hasn't officially begun yet, but we do know some of the roles have been gender-swapped, like Hayek as Ajak, who was originally the male leader of the Eternals.
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
- Director: Destin Daniel Cretton
- Writer: Dave Callaham
- Release date: Feb. 12, 2021
- Starring: Simu Liu as Shang-Chi, Tony Leung and Awkwafina
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness
- Director: Scott Derrickson
- Writer: Scott Derrickson
- Release date: May 7, 2021
- Starring: Benedict Cumberbatch and Elizabeth Olsen
- What we know: The events of WandaVision (more on that show below) on Disney Plus will lead directly into this sequel in a way we can only imagine will be epic -- since this is the first actual mentioned between the shows and movies, of course. (Yes, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. has featured characters from the films, including Lady Sif, before, but those plot points have never affected the MCU films before. This is definitely a departure we're excited to see.) Onstage at SDCC, Feige said just because Quentin Beck (from Spider-Man: Far From Home) lied about the multiverse, it doesn't mean there isn't one. Director Derrickson also mentioned he wanted a gothic horror tone and had dreams of making the "first scary MCU film."
Thor Love & Thunder
- Director: Taika Waititi
- Writer: Taika Waititi
- Release date: Nov. 5, 2021
- Starring: Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson return, now joined by Natalie Portman as The Mighty Thor
- What we know: Waititi has officially handed Moljnir to Portman, but no word on what or who the trio (maybe?) will be fighting. Thompson also confirmed Valkryie's sexuality onstage, saying she needs to find her Queen as King now.
Blade
- Director: ???
- Writer: ???
- Starring: Academy-Award winner Mahershala Ali as the half-mortal, half-immortal vampire Blade himself.
- What we know: That's about it. Well, that Ali got the job with some serious BDE, according to this story from The Hollywood Reporter.
Black Panther sequel
- Director: Ryan Coogler
- Writer: Ryan Coogler
- Status: Confirmed onstage by Feige at SDCC 2019; post-2021
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
- Director: James Gunn
- Writer: James Gunn
- Status: Reported moving forward, according to Feige at SDCC 2019; post-2021
Captain Marvel 2
- Director: ??
- Writer: ??
- Status: Confirmed in production onstage by Feige at SDCC 2019; post-2021
Yes, also rumored are the introduction of the Fantastic Four and the X-Men to the MCU. From Feige's own lips comes this rumor, along with a sincere hope from us that these additions materialize.
Disney+ TV shows
The Falcon and the Winter Soldier
- Showrunner: Malcolm Spellman
- Release date: Spring 2020
- Status: Confirmed
- Starring: Sebastian Stan and Anthony Mackie -- and Daniel Brül returns as Baron Zemo (with his mask!)
WandaVision
- Showrunner: Jac Schaeffer
- Expected release date: Spring 2021
- Starring: Elizabeth Olsen, Paul Bettany and Teyonah Parris as adult Monica Rambeau (aka Lt. Trouble from Captain Marvel)
- What we know: Fans of Scarlet Witch know that Wanda's power are reality-altering, meaning we expect to be taken on a wild ride here, especially with Vision's confirmed return. Bettany said on stage even he wasn't really sure why he was there, considering his Infinity War death. Judging by the teaser at SDCC and the logo above, we also expect a 1950s timeline.
Loki
- Showrunner: Michael Waldron
- Expected release date: Spring 2021
- Starring: Tom Hiddleston returns
- What we know: SDCC confirmed the show would star The Avengers' 2012 version of Loki, directly after the timey-whimey events of Endgame. That means we likely have some pre-redemption arc, wildly selfishly escapades coming our way!
What If…?
- Showrunner: Unannounced
- Release date: Summer 2021
- Starring: ???
- We we know: ??? Sort of. We do know it'll be an animated series, and Feige shared that many of the original cast members were already confirmed to lend their voices to the show.
Hawkeye
- Showrunner: Unannounced
- Expected release date: Fall 2021
- Starring: Jeremy Renner
- What we know: That's about it -- just kidding, it'll introduce Kate Bishop and looks firmly based on Matt Fraction's Hawkeye series. And straight from Renner himself, here's the teaser Comic-Con attendees got to see:
