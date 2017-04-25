Indiana Jones sequel gets pushed back to 2020

Lucasfilm

Indiana Jones will return for his fifth film on July 20, 2020, as announced by the Walt Disney Company and Lucasfilm Tuesday.

Harrison Ford will return in the title role. Steven Spielberg also returns to direct the movie, which has been pushed back from its previously announced 2019 release.

Disney and Lucasfilm also announced a May 24, 2019 release date for "Star Wars: Episode IX," a Nov. 27, 2019 release for "Frozen 2" and a July 19, 2019 release for a live-action "The Lion King."

Ford recently shocked crowds at a Star Wars Celebration in Orlando with a surprise appearance for the Star Wars at 40 panel, on which George Lucas also participated. And just so you know, when this Indiana Jones movie releases, Ford will be three days from turning 78 ... he must have found the Fountain of Youth.