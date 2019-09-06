Defense Department wants Apple, Google to reveal names of gun scope app users, report says

Getty Images

The US federal government has filed a court order asking Apple and Google for the names of at least 10,000 people who use a gun scope app, according to a Friday report from Forbes. The data requested would also include phone numbers and other identifying information, according to the documents.

The Department of Defense didn't immediately respond to a request for comment. Neither did Apple nor Google.

The Obsidian 4 app, created by American Technologies Network Corp., is meant to enhance the user's experience with rifle scopes like ATN's X-Sight 4K or ThOR 4 products. It works with smartphones and tablets, and connects to the ATN device via Wi-Fi. ATN Corp. didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Privacy activists told Forbes that if Apple and Google hand over the data, it would expose people who have nothing to do with any crimes being investigated, setting a dangerous precedent.

The app's description on Google Play says, "This connection allows you to watch a live video stream of your hunt on your smartphone or tablet." The app has been downloaded over 10,000 times on Google Play. Apple doesn't provide its download numbers for the App Store.