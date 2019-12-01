Cyber Monday 2019 game deals: great prices and titles on PS4, Xbox and Switch

The Black Friday sales are still going and the Cyber Monday deals are heating up. While many gaming console offers have already expired or sold out (most major retailers launched their deals earlier in the week), we're still keeping track of the best gaming console offers available. If you've already got your console, there are loads of deals on games to get your hands on. And even more are expected to drop over the next few days as we seamlessly blend into Cyber Monday.
Some of the latest highlights this Black Friday include Call of Duty: Modern Warfare on Xbox for $40, Resident Evil 2 Remastered on PS4 for $15, and Civilization VI on Nintendo Switch for $20. Check out our complete list below to get the lowdown on some of our other favorite discounts on games this holiday season.
A note that prices were accurate when this article was published. We'll keep things up to date as the Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales keep coming, but discounts do fluctuate and titles can sell out -- bookmark this page and check back often.
Nintendo Switch game deals available now
- Killer Queen Black -- $15 See at Target
- Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night: $20 See at Best Buy | See at Walmart
- Civilization VI -- $20 See at Best Buy | See at Amazon
- Overwatch Legendary Edition -- $25 See at Amazon | See at Best Buy
- Mario Tennis Aces -- $40 See at Best Buy
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild -- $30 in-store at Walmart (currently expired, but may return)
- Super Mario Odyssey -- $40 See at Best Buy ($30 in-store at Walmart)
- Splatoon 2 -- $40 See at Best Buy ($30 in-store at Walmart)
In Nintendo Switch Land, it's a post-apocalyptic wasteland of expired deals and sold out stock. Virtually all of the deals and bundles are gone, but if you're in the market for a Switch Lite, we can still save you $25. GameStop is offering the Lite for its regular price, $200, but is including a $25 gift coupon, which is nearly the same thing as saving 25 bucks. If you buy online, the coupon code will be emailed within a day after you receive an order confirmation email, In-store customers will get the code printed on their receipt. Either way, you can redeem it through the month of January 2020. Move fast -- this is "while supplies last."
And now Amazon is matching that offer, too: Use code UUDDLRLRBA at checkout, and it'll send you a $25 credit within a week.
PS4 game deals available now
- Borderlands 3 -- $35/$30 See at Best Buy | See at Amazon
- NBA 2K20 -- $30/$28 See at Best Buy | See at Amazon
- Sekiro -- $25 See at Best Buy | See at Amazon
- Judgment -- $25 See at Best Buy
- Red Dead Redemption 2 -- $25 See at Best Buy
- Control -- $45 See at Target
- Mortal Kombat 11 -- $28/$30 See at Amazon | See at Best Buy
- Days Gone -- $20 See at Amazon | See at Best Buy
- Hitman 2 -- $20 See at Amazon
- NieR Automata -- $20 See at Best Buy | See at Amazon
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider -- $15 See at Best Buy | See at Amazon | See at Walmart
- Spider-Man GOTY Edition -- $15 See at Best Buy
- Battlefield V -- $15 See at Best Buy
- Resident Evil 2 Remastered -- $30 See at Target
- World War Z -- $15 See at Target
- God of War -- $15 See at Walmart
- Persona 5 -- $10 See at Walmart
Xbox One game deals available now
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare -- $45 See at Best Buy
- NBA 2K20 -- $30/$28 See at Best Buy | See at Amazon
- Borderlands 3 -- $35 See at Best Buy
- Sekiro -- $25 See at Best Buy | See at Amazon
- Mortal Kombat 11 -- $30/$28 See at Best Buy | See at Amazon
- Control -- $30 See at Best Buy
- Gears 5 -- $30 See at Best Buy
- Red Dead Redemption 2 -- $25 See at Best Buy
- Hitman 2 -- $20 See at Amazon
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider -- $15 See at Best Buy | See at Walmart
- Battlefield V -- $15 See at Best Buy | See at Amazon | See at Walmart
- Halo 5 -- $15 See at Walmart
- Resident Evil 2 Remastered -- $30 See at Target
- World War Z -- $15 See at Target
- Playerunknown's Battlegrounds -- $12.33 See at Walmart
Expired deals
- Overcooked 2 -- $20 See at Best Buy (Now $40)
- Devil May Cry 5 (PS4/Xbox One) -- $15 See at Best Buy (Now $40)
- Sea of Thieves -- $25 See at Best Buy (Now $50)
Originally published earlier this week.
Discuss: Cyber Monday 2019 game deals: great prices and titles on PS4, Xbox and Switch
