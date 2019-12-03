Cyber Monday 2019 game deals continue with savings on PS4, Switch and Xbox games (Tuesday update)

Cyber Monday is a always a great day for gamers, and this year, the deals didn't stop when the calendar ticked over to Tuesday. Perhaps hoping to continue what's now been called the the biggest e-commerce sales day in US history, there are still a lot of games available at steep discounts. If you've already got your gaming console, then check out our lineup below -- there are tons of available deals on games. Some of the best deals currently include Overwatch for Switch for $25, Hitman 2 on PS4 for $20, and Halo 5 on Xbox for $15. And yes, there are a handful of consoles still on sale, like the awesome Switch bundle that includes a Mario Red Joy-Con, $20 in eShop credit and a carrying case for $20. Here's the best of what's left.
Nintendo Switch game deals available now
- Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night: $24 See at Walmart
- Civilization VI -- $20 See at Best Buy | See at Amazon
- Overwatch Legendary Edition -- $25 See at Amazon
Walmart has an exclusive deal that includes a Joy-Con in the iconic Mario Red color, as well as $20 worth of Nintendo eShop credit and a carrying case. The credit can be applied to anything across the range of games and products available in Nintendo's online store. The Mario Red Joy-Cons have previously only been available as part of a previous Mario Odyssey bundle.
PS4 game deals available now
- Borderlands 3 -- $35 See at Best Buy | See at Amazon
- Control -- $45 See at Target
- Days Gone -- $27 See at Amazon
- Hitman 2 -- $23 See at Amazon
- NieR Automata -- $30 See at Amazon
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider -- $20 See at Amazon | See at Walmart
- Resident Evil 2 Remastered -- $30 See at Target
- God of War -- $12 See at Walmart
Xbox One game deals available now
- Borderlands 3 -- $35 See at Best Buy
- Mortal Kombat 11 -- $38 See at Amazon
- Hitman 2 -- $22 See at Amazon
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider -- $18 See at Walmart
- Halo 5 -- $15 See at Walmart
- Resident Evil 2 Remastered -- $30 See at Target
- Playerunknown's Battlegrounds -- $19 See at Walmart
Originally published earlier this week. Updated with the latest prices.
