Cyber Monday is over but these Instant Pot deals are still cookin'

Instant Brands

Holiday Gift Guide 2019

The Instant Pot multicooker is now more affordable than it's ever been large in part thanks to Cyber Monday deals, many of which are still live and in effect. If you're new to this kitchen miracle machine, it's the perfect sous-chef, for whipping up simple, fast weeknight meals that taste like you've been chained to a hot stove for hours. The hardware inside keeps a fast, consistent and safely contained pressure while cooking, but an Instant Pot also works as slow cooker, warmer (ace for entertaining), steamer, rice cooker, cake maker and more. Basically, it's like having a second pair of hands in the kitchen -- really, really capable hands.

Instant Pot sales for Cyber Monday 2019 are still on with prices as low as $49, making this an incredible time to get in on the Instant Pot action. Besides making a great holiday gift, if you're looking to upgrade your own Instant Pot to a better or bigger model, now is the time to pounce.

Scroll down for the very best Cyber Monday deals on Instant Pot multicookers still happening on this terrific Tuesday.

Amazon This smart model does all the things that make the Instant Pot brand the cookware phenomenon it is, but this one is also compatible with Alexa and has mobile app to control your Instant Pot remotely. That means you can turn it on or off when needed and have dinner perfectly cooked the second you walk in the door.

Instant Pot Duo Plus 6-quart multicooker: $65 You save $65 Amazon An upgrade from the popular DUO, the DUO Plus is a staggering nine kitchen appliances in one including pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, steamer, sauté pan, egg cooker, yogurt maker, warmer and sterilizer. Plus it cooks up to 70% faster than it's predecessor.

Amazon This is the biggest of the DUO and the perfect Instant Pot if you've got a lot of mouths to feed. Right now it's down to $99 (normally $140).

Instant Pots are virtually foolproof, with easy programmable cooking settings and automatic shut-off. The 6-quart Duo is a perfect size -- and price, currently -- if you've been thinking about trying one. Use it in place of takeout on those no-motivation Mondays and it'll pay for itself in a few uses. Check out these Instant Pot attachments for healthy eating. If you see one you like, you can take advantage of Walmart's Instant Pot Black Friday bundle offer, which lets you add the accessory of your choice for just $2-$5 depending on which one you select (normally, these accessories retail for around $11 each).

Walmart The Ultra is the most versatile of the units with sterilizer and cake-maker functions. Take $74 off the sticker price for this extended Cyber Monday deal, and have it delivered (for free) by Thursday.

And if you're interested in some of the Instant Pot's competition, there are deals in this period around Cyber Monday from other great multicooker brands, too. For example, here's one from Best Buy.

Best Buy A great budget pick at Best Buy right now, the Insignia does all the things you'd expect from a modern multicooker and comes in under $50 for this digital doorbuster deal.