Cyber Monday 2018 Office Depot deals: $450 HP laptop with Intel Core i7, $500 Lenovo Flex 5 and 1TB hard drive

Office Depot didn't come to play on this Cyber Monday — the retailer hit the competition hard with some of the lowest prices we've seen, especially if you're in the market for new laptops and PCs.

Look here to find one of the best discounts of the entire year: Office Depot has an HP laptop that's equipped with a seventh-gen Intel Core i7 CPU, 8GB of RAM and a 1TB hard drive -- all for $450. (Check out CNET's best-of-the-best PC and laptop deals here.)

In addition to discounts on office chairs, furniture and the like, Office Depot is offering some knockout deals on computers, some of which are highlighted below. In addition, the purchase of a PC or laptop that costs $300 or more will make you eligible for a free copy of Microsoft Office, a SquareTrade protection plan and other tech support services. And members of Office Depot's loyalty program are eligible for additional rewards and special deals on printers and printer paper

Take a look at some great deals that are still in effect on Cyber Monday.

You can see Office Depot's full ad here, but scroll down to see a few of our favorites.

A few notes to keep in mind:

HP laptop with Intel Core i7 and 1TB hard drive for $450 ($350 off) Office Depot We're seeing lots of deals on HP laptops, but this is a particularly good one. You get a collection of pretty killer components, including a Core i7 CPU, 8GB of RAM and an enormous 1TB hard drive. The laptop is going under the product name 15-da0086od. Also good is Walmart's Pavilion x360 deal which features a Core i5 and sells for $530. See at Office Depot

Lenovo Flex 5 with Intel Core i5 and 1T hard drive for $500 ($300 off) Sarah Tew/CNET A simply killer deal from Office Depot. The Flex 5's 15.6-inch display gives you more room for work and, complemented by its speakers, makes it very good for video, music and games. It also has plenty of battery life to get you through the day. See at Office Depot Read the CNET review

HP 22-inch Full HD monitor for $80 ($30 off) Straight up: This may be the least expensive 22-inch monitor we've ever seen. Thanks, Office Depot. See at Office Depot

