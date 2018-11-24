Cyber Monday 2018 at Newegg starts Sunday: $750 Lenovo Flex 5, $400 Samsung 55-inch TV and more

Newegg is rolling straight from Black Friday into Cyber Monday sales, with continued deals on staples like TVs, smart home gear and home audio components.
Some of these deals are following up on their Black Friday counterparts, but we've highlighted the best newcomers below. All of deals listed go on sale Sunday, Nov. 25 and continue through Monday, Nov. 26.
Nest Thermostat E for $130 ($40 off)Chris Monroe/CNET
Nest's more affordable plastic thermostat works with Google Home and Amazon's Alexa devices.
Lenovo Flex 5 laptop for $750 ($340 savings)Sarah Tew/CNET
The 14-inch model of Lenovo's convertible 2-in-1 is a decent alternative to a more mainstream setups.
Intel Core i5-9600K Coffee Lake six-core CPU for $250 ($30 off)
This is why you come to Newegg. This is likely to be the lowest price you'll find on Intel's current-gen midrange Core i5 CPU.
Black Friday's deal is available now, ends Nov. 26.
Acer 24-inch FHD FreeSync gaming monitor for $150 ($80 off)
A 24-inch gaming monitor with AMD FreeSync technology in black for $150. You'll need to enter promo code BFAD100 to get the discount.
MSI GT75 Titan gaming laptop for $1,900
A Newegg exclusive, the MSI is a 17-inch gaming laptop but that price has a catch: $300 of those savings are with a mail-in rebate.
Acer Aspire 7 VR-ready laptop with Intel Core i7 for $949 ($250 off)
After the Aspire 5 was part of its Black Friday sale, the Aspire 7 is up now. For one day only on Monday, the 17-inch VR-ready laptop features 16GB of memory and a 256GB SSD.
Samsung NU6900 55-inch 4K Smart UHD TV for $398 ($202 off)
A decent entry-level 4K TV for a decent discount. Too big for you? There's also a 50-inch version for $328 and a 43-inch Samsung for $278.
