CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

Laptops

Cyber Monday 2018 at Newegg starts Sunday: $750 Lenovo Flex 5, $400 Samsung 55-inch TV and more

From Black Friday to Cyber Monday, Newegg has even more deals coming Sunday.

msigt75vr-001.jpg
Aloysius Low/CNET

Newegg is rolling straight from Black Friday into Cyber Monday sales, with continued deals on staples like TVs, smart home gear and home audio components.

Some of these deals are following up on their Black Friday counterparts, but we've highlighted the best newcomers below. All of deals listed go on sale Sunday, Nov. 25 and continue through Monday, Nov. 26.

Nest Thermostat E for $130 ($40 off)

Chris Monroe/CNET

Nest's more affordable plastic thermostat works with Google Home and Amazon's Alexa devices.

$130.00 at Newegg Thermostat E review

Lenovo Flex 5 laptop for $750 ($340 savings)

Sarah Tew/CNET

The 14-inch model of Lenovo's convertible 2-in-1 is a decent alternative to a more mainstream setups.

$749.00 at Newegg Lenovo Flex 5 15-inch review

Intel Core i5-9600K Coffee Lake six-core CPU for $250 ($30 off)

This is why you come to Newegg. This is likely to be the lowest price you'll find on Intel's current-gen midrange Core i5 CPU. 

Black Friday's deal is available now, ends Nov. 26.

See at Newegg Read the CNET review

Acer 24-inch FHD FreeSync gaming monitor for $150 ($80 off)

A 24-inch gaming monitor with AMD FreeSync technology in black for $150. You'll need to enter promo code BFAD100 to get the discount.

$150.00 at Newegg

MSI GT75 Titan gaming laptop for $1,900

A Newegg exclusive, the MSI is a 17-inch gaming laptop but that price has a catch: $300 of those savings are with a mail-in rebate.

$1,899.00 at Newegg Similar model: MSI GT75VR Titan

Acer Aspire 7 VR-ready laptop with Intel Core i7 for $949 ($250 off)

After the Aspire 5 was part of its Black Friday sale, the Aspire 7 is up now. For one day only on Monday, the 17-inch VR-ready laptop features 16GB of memory and a 256GB SSD.

$949.00 at Newegg

Samsung NU6900 55-inch 4K Smart UHD TV for $398 ($202 off)

A decent entry-level 4K TV for a decent discount. Too big for you? There's also a 50-inch version for $328 and a 43-inch Samsung for $278.

$398.00 at Newegg See more 55-inch TVs

Black Friday 2018 deals in each category

Black Friday 2018 deals for specific devices

Black Friday 2018 deals by store

Black Friday 2018: CNET's complete coverage

Apple iPad 2018

Holiday Gift Guide 2018

Next Article: Walmart's Black Friday sale has begun