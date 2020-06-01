Control all the things: Get Kasa Smart Plugs for less than $9 each

Chris Monroe/CNET

If you're living the Jetsons lifestyle with smart home gadgets strewn around your house or apartment, you probably already know about Kasa Smart Plugs (and if you don't, you can read the CNET review of Kasa Smart Plugs). They're super-convenient -- just plug something into it, and you can remotely control it from the Kasa mobile app or using voice commands with Alexa or Google Assistant. The only problem is that they've traditionally been a hair on the pricey side. But right now, Amazon is offering them for close to their lowest price ever. Whether you want a two-pack or a four-pack, you can get them for the equivalent of $9 each.

TP-Link These two-packs are usually priced at $20, but the current deal means the plugs cost $9 each. They're super simple to set up, and once configured, communicate via Wi-Fi, so there's no need for a smart home hub, Bluetooth connection to your phone or any other wonky workarounds. They're also streamlined; unlike other bulky smart plugs, Kasa doesn't interfere with the other half of your wall outlet.

Chris Monroe/CNET These four-packs are usually priced at $50, and so it's nice to see this deal, which makes each plug cost $9. I'm a fan of these plugs because they're streamlined; unlike other bulky smart plugs, Kasa doesn't interfere with the other half of your wall outlet. You can unplug and move the plugs around the house without needing to reconfigure them. You can also use the Kasa app to schedule your devices, run on a timer, or trigger "away mode," in which they turn on and off randomly during preset times -- so you can have lights turn on and off while you're out of the house.

This article was published previously. It has been updated with the latest deals.

