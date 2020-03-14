Control all the things: Get a 4-pack of Kasa Smart Plugs for $40

TP-Link

If you are living the Jetsons lifestyle with smart home gadgets strewn around your house or apartment, you probably already know about Kasa Smart Plugs (and if you don't you can read the CNET review of Kasa Smart Plugs). They're super convenient -- just plug something into it, and you can remotely control it from the Kasa mobile app or using voice commands with Alexa or Google. The only problem is that they're a hair on the pricey side. But right now, you can get a if you apply the coupon on the product page.

These four-packs are usually priced at $50, and so it's nice to see this deal, which makes each plug cost $10 -- because they're so darned convenient. They are super simple to set up, and once configured, communicate via Wi-Fi, so there's no need for a smart home hub, Bluetooth connection to your phone, or any other wonky workarounds. I am also a fan of these Kasa plugs because they're streamlined; unlike other bulky smart plugs, Kasa doesn't interfere with the other half of your wall outlet.

You can unplug and move the plugs around the house without needing to reconfigure them. You can also use the Kasa app to schedule your devices, run on a timer, or trigger "away mode," in which they turn on and off randomly during preset times -- so you can have lights turn on and off while you're out of the house.

