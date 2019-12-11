Chowhound's favorite gourmet food and drink gifts for 2019

victoriabee / RooM / Getty Images

Holiday Gift Guide 2019

Now that December is upon us, it's time to start checking off your holiday gift list (or start writing it up in the first place).

Whether you're looking for that perfect present for your best friend, favorite family member, co-worker, good neighbor or mere acquaintance, food is often a fantastic choice, because who doesn't like to eat -- and drink? From fabulous individual food and drink gift ideas to ongoing food and beverage subscriptions and even tools to help your foodie friends and fam make great meals at home, we've got suggestions for the best presents for all sorts of palates, personalities and situations.

Check out all of Chowhound's gourmet food and drink gift guides below -- and check back often, as we'll be updating the list regularly and adding new options for this year.

Gourmet food gifts

Edible advent calendars

Bonne Maman

Get ready to count down the days 'til Christmas with a parade of edible (or drinkable) treats. There are several chocolate options of course, but also wine, beer, cheese and more (even dog treats for your furry family members). See our favorite food and drink advent calendars for 2019.

Oprah's favorite things on Amazon for 2019

Amazon

She's back, and she's picked some amazing products as usual, including plenty of food gifts, kitchenware and home items. Yes, there are some splurges, but many of these are totally affordable. Check out Oprah's favorite things on Amazon for 2019.

Hot gifts for spice fiends

Food52

Have a hot head on your list? These gifts are 🔥 (in other words, perfect for them). See our picks for the hottest gifts for hot sauce lovers.

Gourmet stocking stuffers under $10

Macy's

Just looking for a little something something? These stocking stuffers are all under $10 (most more like $5), and sure to please any food or wine fan. See our favorite stocking stuffers under $10.

Better-than-homemade baked goods you can have delivered

Harry & David

Whether you need dessert for your own holiday table or want to show someone love via baked goods, these pies, cakes, cookies and other treats can be delivered nationwide. See our favorite mail-order pies, cakes and cookies.

Delicious gifts for healthy eaters

Sakara

Got a friend who loves to eat but puts a premium on healthy habits? See our favorite gifts for healthy eaters.

Star gifts for The Great British Baking Show fans

Sur la Table

Even people who still aren't over losing Mary, Mel and Sue will cheer up when they unwrap these showstoppers. See our handshake-worthy gifts for fans of The Great British Baking Show.

The cream of the crop for cheese connoisseurs

Claudia Totir / Moment / Getty Images

Curd nerds, cheddar heads and brie fiends will all melt for these delightfully cheesy gifts. See our favorite gifts for cheese lovers.

Unique food and drink experiences

The Safari Collection

From cooking classes and culinary cruises to fun food museum tickets, these gifts are great for every type of food lover on your list -- and the memories will last forever. See our favorite food and drink experiences to give.

Brand new cookbooks to stock their shelves

Amazon

There's a slew of new cookbooks just out this fall (with a few more releasing soon) that are perfect for gift-giving season, whether your recipient's a baker, a keto devotee or a Star Wars fan. See our favorite new cookbooks for 2019.

Holiday cookbooks worth celebrating

Amazon

These titles, both new and classic, will help you celebrate in style -- with less stress -- from Thanksgiving through New Year's Eve, and might just be the perfect thing for an early present. Check out the best holiday cookbooks.

Gourmet drink gifts

Cheers-worthy beer clubs and subscription boxes

Jack Andersen / DigitalVision / Getty Images

If you want to treat the suds lover in your life to an ongoing subscription, they'll adore you for it. See our favorite beer clubs and subscription boxes.

Best wine clubs for your favorite oenophile

Africa Studio/Shutterstock

A nice bottle by itself is a great gift, but a wine subscription is the ultimate present for your favorite wine fanatic. See our picks for best wine clubs and subscriptions for every personality.

Accessories that make drinking wine even more fun

Sur la Table

Whether you give one of these in conjunction with the wine itself or not, there's something here to delight every type of vino devotee. See some of our favorite gifts for wine lovers.

Chic bar cart gifts under $100

Food52

From lots of fun and thoughtful little extras to a couple of affordable bar carts themselves, these gifts are perfect for your favorite cocktail fan. And there's something for every budget, with nothing topping $100. See our favorite home bar gifts.

Gifts for coffee lovers

Atlas Coffee Club

From coffee subscriptions to java-adjacent gear, these picks are sure to perk up any true jitterbug. See our collection of great coffee gifts.