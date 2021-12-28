Gourmet dog treats we'd totally sneak a bite of

Some folks truly spoil their dogs more than they do their own screaming, jelly-stained children. I'm not saying that I completely, totally, 100% get it and agree with the parenting philosophy. No, no I'm not saying that at all. But I am saying that dogs deserve as many tasty treats as anyone else for putting up with us complicated humans and all our comings, goings and general dysfunction.

Dog treats have enjoyed a true culinary upgrade, borrowing trends from our food world, including bone broth, dog treats inspired by the Mediterranean diet and even the CBD craze.

So go ahead, spoil your pooch rotten with some of the best gourmet dog treats you can buy online, made with delicious and natural ingredients. They'll love ya for it, even more than they already do.

Etsy I don't think I can wait until my dog's birthday to try these fun, frosted, organic peanut butter biscuits.

Etsy Seriously, now I'm pissed. Dogs are out there getting bacon snickerdoodles? I don't think these cookies even exist for humans yet, so I'm for sure taking a handful and running. But real talk, it's hard to imagine a combination of flavors, including honey, cinnamon, and of course bacon, that your dog would love more in a treat than this one.

Chewy In the dog days of summer, doesn't your furriest buddy deserve a frosty treat too? These ice cream mixes are grain-free and made from a short list of pet-friendly ingredients, in flavors from peanut butter and dog-safe carob to watermelon and birthday cake. All you have to do is add water and freeze overnight.

Etsy With the explosion of air fryers and dehydrators, jerky that's made from all sorts of meats has become a big trend, which is why your pup will look extra-chic chewing on these chicken jerky strips made especially for dogs. These homemade dog treats are made without preservatives or additives.

Amazon Why not put Rosco on the Mediterranean diet? This unique and healthy gourmet dog treat is infused with cold-pressed extra virgin olive oil (from Crete, to be exact). Olive oil is known to have a myriad of health benefits for humans and dogs, including a richer, thicker coat of fur -- and they taste great, too! Or so I'd imagine. What? Nothing to see here.

Amazon Bone broth is another human trend that seems to have crossed over to doggydom. Well, sort of. This isn't bone broth per se, but the tasty wheat-free biscuits are made with simple, organic and locally sourced ingredients and carry some of the same properties and benefits of a hearty broth. (This company also offers an equally on-trend turmeric latte dog treat flavor.)

Chewy Back to obedience school? It's fitting that this lunchbox-shaped batch of treats boasts a classic K-12 sandwich flavor combo that canines love too. This is definitely a neater (and healthier) way for your pup to get a taste of PB&J; the small size makes them good for little dogs and as training treats.

Amazon The CBD craze is not just for the two-legged among us. Owners of anxious animals often sing the praises of hemp extract (which won't get you or your dog high) for soothing and calming those hyper puppies out there. Try these organic CBD dog treats with hemp and valerian to calm your fidgety fido.

Amazon I promise to do my best not to sneak a couple of these dog treats from Baxter made with all natural ingredients, but when I hear bacon and cheese in the same sentence it usually means I'm gonna eat whatever the thing is. These are some of the most well-reviewed dog treats on Amazon, and since dogs can't really use computers I'm guessing I'm not the only person who's had this thought.

Amazon Bacon never goes out of style -- just ask any dog who has jumped higher than they ever thought they could to snag a piece off the kitchen counter. Now pups can have their own "human-grade" bacon, so everyone is happy.

