CES 2019 day 2: Watch it live here

Livestream

CES 2019 is well and truly underway with all the world's biggest tech brands having shown off their latest products. We've seen some great new products, including Lamborghini's $30,000 massage chair, an amazing bread making "robot" and Google has its own Disneyland-style exhibition hall.

Sunday CES highlights: CES 2019 is here: A cleaner litter box, the Bread Bot and more early highlights

Monday CES highlights: LG's rollable TV wows and a car walks as CES 2019 prepares to open

Tuesday CES highlights: CES 2019 opens to a flying car, a boxing robot and a Google Assistant ride

But it's the CNET booth (outside of the Tech West area at the Sands Expo Center) that the fun really happens. Can't join us here in Las Vegas? No problem: We're bringing the show to you live, now through Thursday. (Today's livestream is embedded above.)

John Falcone/CNET

CNET's CES 2019 live schedule: Wednesday, Jan. 9

Here's what you can expect on today's broadcast, though note that the schedule below is subject to change. All times are in PT.

9:00 a.m.: The 3:59 Show

9:30 a.m.: Ralph Breaks VR: A visit to The Void

10:00 a.m.: Apple Core: Apple Accessories at CES

10:15 a.m.: CNET News Editor-in-Chief Connie Guglielmo interviews Steven Sasson, inventor of the digital camera

10:30 a.m.: WTF (What The Future!) at CES 2019

11:00 a.m.: CNET en español takes the stage

11:20 a.m.: Penn Jillette joins us on stage

11:40 a.m.: Sophia the Robot

12:00 p.m.: TBA

1:00 p.m.: Breaking Point: Putting phone cases and more to the test

2:00 p.m.: CNET.com Editor-in-Chief Lindsey Turrentine interviews Samsung's Alanna Cotton, Senior Vice President and General Manager at Samsung Electronics America

2:15 p.m.: B-Secur Heartbeat ID

2:30 p.m.: Smart Cities and Community Health

3:00 p.m.: Stream Economy Live

3:30 p.m.: Square off

4:00 p.m.: Focus on Sex Tech

4:30 p.m.: Craziest Tech at CES 2019

5 p.m.: Best of CES, Day 2

Missed something? Note that you can use the "DVR" function to rewind the stream.

CES 2019: Every story so far: See all of CNET's coverage of the year's biggest tech show.

CES 2019 schedule: It's six days of jam-packed events. Here's what to expect.