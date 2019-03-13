Can't update status? Facebook and Instagram are down

Omar Marques/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

If you can't post a new status on Facebook, it's not you.

Facebook and photo app Instagram are down for some users on Wednesday. The social networks have been having issues since around 9 a.m. PT, according to tracking site Down Detecter. Some users have posted on Twitter that they're seeing a message saying Facebook is "down for maintenance."

Facebook Down. In an era of 24 x 7 availability this is unprecendented. What is happening ? New features ? Bug fix ? Hacked ? Too much user Load ? # #facebookdown @facebook #whatwillwedo pic.twitter.com/mK7eYsRrWa — Dr Dang (@Sudip88818336) March 13, 2019

Other users, including CNET staff, got error messages saying "something when wrong" when trying to post status updates on Facebook.

Facebook, which also owns Instagram, confirmed the outage.

"We're aware that some people are currently having trouble accessing the Facebook family of apps," said a Facebook spokesperson in an email. "We're working to resolve the issue as soon as possible."

This isn't the social network's first outage. Facebook in November went down, caused by a test the company was running, and the outage lasted about 40 minutes.

Originally published March 13, 10:22 a.m. PT.

Update, 10:46 a.m. PT: Add comment from Facebook.