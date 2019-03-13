If you can't post a new status on Facebook, it's not you.
Facebook and photo app Instagram are down for some users on Wednesday. The social networks have been having issues since around 9 a.m. PT, according to tracking site Down Detecter. Some users have posted on Twitter that they're seeing a message saying Facebook is "down for maintenance."
Other users, including CNET staff, got error messages saying "something when wrong" when trying to post status updates on Facebook.
Facebook, which also owns Instagram, confirmed the outage.
"We're aware that some people are currently having trouble accessing the Facebook family of apps," said a Facebook spokesperson in an email. "We're working to resolve the issue as soon as possible."
This isn't the social network's first outage. Facebook in November went down, caused by a test the company was running, and the outage lasted about 40 minutes.
Originally published March 13, 10:22 a.m. PT.
Update, 10:46 a.m. PT: Add comment from Facebook.
Discuss: Can't update status? Facebook and Instagram are down
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.