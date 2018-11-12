CNET también está disponible en español.

Facebook was down; you're not the only one

Facebook goes back up after people across the US reported issues.

Facebook logo seen displayed on smart phone

The Facebook app, website and Messenger were all affected.

 SOPA Images

Did you have trouble accessing your Facebook feed? You're not alone.

Facebook was apparently down this morning across the US and in other parts of the world. The outage seemingly lasted about 40 minutes before service came back.

People ran into various error messages when trying to use the Facebook app, website and Facebook Messenger. Several people at CNET also experienced problems.

facebook-error-message

This error message popped up when we tried to get on Facebook.

 CNET

Some affected areas include the east coast of the US, Mexico, Brazil and Peru, according to Down Detector.

People on Twitter also reported issues.

Facebook didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Update, 10:50 a.m. PT: Facebook is working again for people who previously reported issues.

