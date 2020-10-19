C by GE rolls out new smart bulbs and light strips that don't need a hub

GE Lighting

GE Lighting is sending a new generation of C by GE LED smart bulbs to the lighting aisle -- and with Wi-Fi radios built into each one, you'll no longer need a separate, plug-in hub accessory in order to control them from outside your home or pair them with a voice assistant.

Branded as C by GE Direct Connect smart lights, the new lineup includes automatable white light bulbs , tunable white light bulbs , full-color RGB bulbs , and a color-changing light strip . Along with Wi-Fi, each one includes Bluetooth for local control and pairing, and each supports voice control via Alexa or Google Assistant, no additional hub necessary. All are available for preorder now, with a release date set for Nov. 15.

That pricing falls right in line with other budget-minded smart lights from names like Wyze and Sylvania, all of which cost a little less than the top brands. For instance, at $25, GE Lighting's color-changing Direct Connect bulb costs $20 less than the Lifx Color smart bulb, while the 80-inch Direct Connect Light Strip costs $20 less than .

GE Lighting

That said, our top color-changing value pick in the smart lighting category is the Philips Wiz Connected LED, an RGB Wi-Fi bulb that supports hub-free Alexa and Google Assistant voice controls for just $13 each. I'll update this space once I've had a chance to test the new 9.5W, 800-lumen C by GE bulbs to see how they compare with that one.

While you no longer need a or a in order to pair the lights with Alexa, you will still need that C-Reach hub in order to connect with Apple HomeKit and control the bulbs using Siri voice commands on your iOS device. Other HomeKit-friendly smart bulbs like the Lifx Color LED and the Sylvania Smart Plus LED can connect with Siri without any hub at all, so those might be better picks for HomeKit households.

The C by GE smart lights, meanwhile, should continue to be solid picks for fans of Google Assistant. GE Lighting is a Made for Google partner, and you can pair C by GE lights with Google Assistant straight from the Google Home app.