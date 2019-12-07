Buy two video games, get one free at Target

Electronic Arts

It's the weekend -- the perfect time to settle down with a videogame and spend a few hours playing virtual sports ball, fighting terrorists, or racing through the streets of Fake Chicago. No matter where your gaming interest lie, I've got a deal for you. This weekend, Target is running a buy-two-get-one video game deal on a huge inventory of titles.

The sale includes PS4, Xbox, PSVR, Switch, Wiii U, and PC games, and we've seen titles like Madden NLF20, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, Jedi: Fallen Order, Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle, and many more -- in fact, there are over 600 games in total.

So if you've been holding off on grabbing a couple of new games, now is your moment, since you can get three for the price of two. See you in Borderlands.

Now playing: Watch this: Call of Duty: Modern Warfare graphics comparison

THE CHEAPSKATE NEWSLETTER All the latest deals delivered to your inbox. It's FREE!

CNET's Cheapskate scours the web for great deals on tech products and much more. For the latest deals and updates, follow the Cheapskate on Facebook and Twitter. Questions about the Cheapskate blog? Find the answers on our FAQ page, and find more great buys on the CNET Deals page.