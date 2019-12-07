CNET también está disponible en español.

Buy two video games, get one free at Target

There are over 600 titles in the deal, including hot new games like Jedi: Fallen Order and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare.

Jedi: Fallen Order is one of over 600 titles that are part of Target's buy-two-get-one free deal. 

It's the weekend -- the perfect time to settle down with a videogame and spend a few hours playing virtual sports ball, fighting terrorists, or racing through the streets of Fake Chicago. No matter where your gaming interest lie, I've got a deal for you. This weekend, Target is running a buy-two-get-one video game deal on a huge inventory of titles.

The sale includes PS4, Xbox, PSVR, Switch, Wiii U, and PC games, and we've seen titles like Madden NLF20, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, Jedi: Fallen Order, Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle, and many more -- in fact, there are over 600 games in total.

So if you've been holding off on grabbing a couple of new games, now is your moment, since you can get three for the price of two. See you in Borderlands. 

