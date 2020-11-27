Black Friday 2020 camera stabilizer deal on Zhiyun Weebill-S gimbal $100 off

Josh Goldman/CNET

Black Friday is the best time to find deals on camera gear that's usually expensive and rarely discounted. The Zhiyun Weebill-S is a perfect example. This compact, lightweight three-axis gimbal can stabilize DSLRs such as the and mirrorless cameras such as the or . Even at its normal price of $439, the Weebill-S is a good price, but for Black Friday the camera stabilizer is $100 off at Amazon bringing it down to just $349.

The gimbal works with a large mix of camera bodies and lenses (you can check out a compatibility list on its site). I've been testing one with the Z7 and an f2.8 24-70mm lens and so far it works as promised. It can be used in a pistol-grip position or switched to a sling position for lower shots. You can also pair it with the company's image transmission receiver and transmitter and wireless controller for remote monitoring and control. And the whole thing folds up to a footprint the size of an A4 sheet of paper.

If you're looking to stabilize your phone's camera or a smaller point-and-shoot or mirrorless camera, Zhiyun's dropped prices on those as well. You can see all of them on .