Like many high-end cameras, the G9 has a top status screen. On the side of the viewfinder you can see a "V Mode" button -- that's for changing the magnification of the VF on the fly. It's a great idea, but it doesn't seem to change enough to make a significant difference. You can also see the placement of the record button, which is pretty bad.

Caption by / Photo by Lori Grunin/CNET
The G9 has a relatively huge, bright viewfinder.

Caption by / Photo by Lori Grunin/CNET
The G9 has a layout designed for quick shooting changes, including a joystick and focus-mode switch.

Caption by / Photo by Lori Grunin/CNET
Below the mode dial are the drive-mode options, including the I and II settings from the front switch.

Caption by / Photo by Lori Grunin/CNET
You can quickly jump between two preset drive modes via this switch on the front.

Caption by / Photo by Lori Grunin/CNET
Caption by / Photo by Lori Grunin/CNET
Like the GH5, the G9 sports a pair of UHS-II-compatible SD card slots.

Caption by / Photo by Lori Grunin/CNET
The G9 has the typical Panasonic touchscreen articulated LCD.

Caption by / Photo by Lori Grunin/CNET
A full USB 3 and full-size HDMI connector take up space on the side.

Caption by / Photo by Lori Grunin/CNET
Panasonic's Night Mode is optimized for low-light viewing without too much illumination.

Caption by / Photo by Lori Grunin/CNET
Panasonic really scaled back video capabilities from the GH5, but the G9 does retain some of the video profiles. The two Cinelike LUTs are the only two pro-level options. The camera doesn't support 10-bit recording, so it's no surprise that it doesn't have an HLG LUT either.

Caption by / Photo by Lori Grunin/CNET
Micro Four Thirds cameras are a nice size for trekking, especially since the lenses are concomitantly small.

Caption by / Photo by Lori Grunin/CNET
Caption by / Photo by Lori Grunin/CNET
Caption by / Photo by Lori Grunin/CNET
Panasonic Lumix G9 rebodies the GH5 for still photography

