Panasonic Lumix G9 rebodies the GH5 for still photography

Like many high-end cameras, the G9 has a top status screen. On the side of the viewfinder you can see a "V Mode" button -- that's for changing the magnification of the VF on the fly. It's a great idea, but it doesn't seem to change enough to make a significant difference. You can also see the placement of the record button, which is pretty bad.
Panasonic really scaled back video capabilities from the GH5, but the G9 does retain some of the video profiles. The two Cinelike LUTs are the only two pro-level options. The camera doesn't support 10-bit recording, so it's no surprise that it doesn't have an HLG LUT either.