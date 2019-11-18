Black Friday 2019: The best Nintendo Switch deals, games and bundles

Óscar Gutiérrez/CNET

As Black Friday gets closer, this marks the third time that the Nintendo Switch's has been the belle of the ball for holiday shopping.

We're giddy with excitement for the possibility of great deals. Nintendo released an upgraded Switch back in August that cranked up the battery life by about 50% (from a possible max of 6.5 hours to about nine hours). And there's the new Switch Lite as well -- a smaller, handheld version with a 7-hour battery life.

All good reasons to pick up a Switch during the sales.

The best Nintendo Switch deals for Black Friday

There's really only one console/game bundle out there right now, but if we see more, we'll add them here. Also be sure to check out the best Nintendo Switch deals over at GameSpot.

Nintendo Nintendo is bundling the download code for Mario Kart 8 Deluxe with the first-gen version of the Switch for $300, and throwing in a screen protector as well. That's a solid deal, but be aware that you're getting the OG Switch, not the new one. Since that means your battery life will be somewhere between 2.5 and 6.5 hours, you probably want to take advantage of this deal only if you mostly plan to keep it docked. For lots of away missions, you might want to pass on this and get the Switch v2. Check out this CNET article that tells you how to tell the difference between the two Switch consoles by looking at the box art. This deal starts on Nov. 28. Read our Nintendo Switch review.

Sarah Tew/CNET The Switch Lite is barely a month old, and for that reason alone, don't hold your breath on seeing any deals for Black Friday 2019. It's $200 everywhere right now (no waiting till Black Friday), and that's where I'd expect to see the price stay through the end of the year. That's not a bad price, though, and if you are a stickler for holding out for a sale on the hardware, well, you might be waiting until Black Friday 2020. That said, if you've been sitting on the fence, now is the time to get a switch, which CNET's Scott Stein called "maybe the best $200 gaming portable I've ever used." Read our Nintendo Switch Lite review.

The best Nintendo Switch game deals for Black Friday

What if you already have a Switch, and you're hankering for some games? We have you covered -- here are some awesome deals we've rounded up. Read the details carefully, since some of these deals start before Black Friday. Wait too long and you might miss out.

Nintendo It's hard not to love Breath of the Wild, which may well be the best Zelda installment of all time (sorry, Ocarina of Time). This game should be selling for $40 pretty much everywhere, but Walmart will sell it for just $30 for a limited time starting on Wednesday, Nov. 27 at 7 p.m. PT. Read GameSpot's Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild review.

Nintendo Is this a game in which you get to play against your favorite Mushroom Kingdom characters? Yes. Is this the only tennis game for the Switch? Yes. Can you play singles or doubles with up to four local or online players? Yes. Sounds like you need to grab this title, which is also available for less than the $40 it'll cost everywhere else starting on Wednesday, Nov. 27 at 7 p.m. PT. Read GameSpot's Mario Tennis Aces review.

Nintendo If you're a fan of paintball combat -- either the real kind that nobody tells you can give you welts, or the virtual kind in videogame form -- then Splatoon probably has a special place in your heart. Splatoon 2 is starting to get a little long in the tooth (it was released in 2017) but it's still a blast, and the Technicolor paint-based combat is still both thrilling and charming. Starting on Wednesday, Nov. 27 at 7 p.m. PT, you can get this at Walmart for about $10 less than just about anywhere else. Read GameSpot's Splatoon 2 review.

GameSpot This game has been around the block as well, but it's so well loved that I couldn't help but include it in this list. Like most of the rest of the games I've already listed here, you'll be able to snag it for about half price for a limited time starting on Wednesday, Nov. 27 at 7 p.m. PT. Read GameSpot's Super Mario Odyssey review.

Pokemon You don't have to wait for Black Friday to get this deal. The highly anticipated pair of RPG titles for the Switch -- Pokemon Sword and Pokemon Shield -- both debut on Saturday, Nov. 16 for $60 each. But you can get either game for just $38 at Facebook Marketplace starting at 10 a.m. PT on Saturday, Nov. 16, while supplies last. Read GameSpot's Pokémon Sword/Shield review.

