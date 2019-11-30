Black Friday 2019 Kohl's deals: Saturday savings on Fitbit Versa, LG and more (updated)

LG

Kohl's deals available right now

It may be Saturday, but there are still many great deals available. Here are the discounts at Kohl's you can get right this very minute.

LG LG's 55-Inch 4K HDR Smart LED TV with AI ThinQ proves that there are going to be some amazing prices on TVs this season. CNET hasn't reviewed this model, but we looked around and it has gotten great reviews from users. In addition to featuring a 4K display and support for HDR, it also has both Alexa and Google Assistant built-in, so you can command it with the AI assistant of your choice.

'Tis the season for stepping up to a smartwatch with health and fitness features, and the Fitbit Versa 2 is in the sweet spot of offering a great array of features at a very affordable price -- especially compared to the Apple Watch, the other device that's doubling down on fitness features. Read our comparison of the Versa Lite and Inspire HR.

Taylor Martin/CNET Google's Home Max is aimed at folks who want a smart speaker, but would really like better audio quality at the same time. Think of it like a Sonos Play:5, but from Google. Of course, it builds in Google Assistant, so you can use it to control music, command smart home appliances and hear the news. Read our Google Home Max review.

Josh Goldman/CNET In just a few years, Skynet will take control of all the drones to subjugate humans, so you should enjoy them while you still can. DJI is the uncontested leader in the drone world, and the DJI Spark is a great lightweight quadcopter that has advanced features like obstacle avoidance and gesture controls. Read our DJI Spark review.





