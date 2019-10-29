The Apple Watch Series 5 isn't super affordable, starting at $399 (£399, AU$649), and in many ways it's nearly the same watch that last year's Apple Watch Series 4 was. But its always-on display delivers one of the key features I've been waiting for. I notice it a lot because now I can glance at the time when I'm typing. Or casually watching TV. Or driving. No more weird arm twists.

It's a feature that's long overdue: The Pebble, Amazfit Bip, Fitbit Versa 2, Samsung Galaxy Watch and Google Wear OS have had always-on modes for years. Always-on doesn't improve battery life -- in fact, it makes things a bit worse. But among smartwatches, the Apple Watch stands as the most feature-filled, well-performing wearable in existence.

You still need an iPhone to use the Apple Watch, but if you have one, it's almost certainly your best bet. It's hard to find any other smartwatch that's as glanceable or as quick to respond to messages and calls. As most of the competition has disappeared, the Apple Watch's position as the best iOS watch keeps strengthening.

I've worn the Series 5 for a few months now, and it's handled my needs in all ways (except for lasting more than a day on a charge). It's a not a perfect device, but in the world of wearables, it's about as close as you can get.

Just understand: The always-on display is the only key new feature in the Apple Watch Series 5. You don't need that feature, but other than better battery life, it's the one thing I was looking for.

If you want an Apple Watch for less, if you can find last year's Series 4 on sale, it should feel nearly the same apart from the always-on screen. And the Series 3, at half the price, is well worth considering too.

The other main upgrades are:

A compass (magnetometer), which points you in the right direction when navigating with maps -- the iPhone 3GS

3GS An international SOS trigger on cellular watches (no cellular contract needed)

New premium (more expensive) finishes in titanium and ceramic

That's it. If you're not interested in any of these features, you can now get last year's Apple Watch Series 4 on clearance from plenty of retailers. (Right now savings seem to be about $50, but other deals could pop up over the holidays.) If you don't need ECG or the Series 4's larger 40 or 44mm display, Apple still sells the 38mm and 42mm Series 3 at the new official price of $199, which is basically what the watch's sale price was for most of the last year.

All that said, the new display is a killer feature. I've been wearing an aluminum Apple Watch Series 5, and I fell in love with the always-on addition. It's now weird to look at the older models without it. But it's not always what you might think it is.

Always-on makes me feel more normal

I'm now using the Apple Watch more like a normal watch. And I keep thinking about all the people everywhere with Apple Watches on, showing blank dark screens. That's eventually going to change. Interesting watch faces will show up. Maybe ones that match the watches' bands.

The new watch faces in Apple's newest version of its watch software, WatchOS 6, are great. There are 34 watch faces now, with hundreds of variations. A solar dial face shows sunset and sunrise, with room for adding other bits of info such as the weather or the date. Fresh information-rich watch faces such as Meridian and Modular Compact offer new mixes of shortcuts to apps. Download WatchOS 6 before you get a new Apple Watch, because its added features, which include podcasts and an ambient noise meter, could make your old watch feel new.

But even with these options, I find myself getting bored and looking for novelty. I'd like a watch face store for third-party developers to add unique designs, and that still hasn't arrived. The always-on feature further cements that desire. Maybe this will pave the way for Apple to allow third-party watch faces. Perhaps a curated collection from well-known designers to start? I'd buy a few.

Apple's making the always-on display work via new OLED display technology that slows and dims the display, freezing animations but offering up that always-on readout. One side benefit: The screen autoadjusts better in low light, like in movie theaters. It'll be interesting to see if this display tech ends up in other devices, including future iPhones -- which a lot of people still use as their main device for telling time. (Just for comparison, Samsung first launched an always-on display feature in its phones with the Galaxy S7 in 2016.)

Here are some quick facts about the Apple Watch's always-on display:

It will cause a dip in battery life, but turning it off could increase battery. Apple promises 18 hours of battery life with always-on enabled by default. The new OLED display cycles down its refresh rate and the display lowers its brightness and reduces animations. So far, I've been getting roughly a day and a half. You could turn off always-on, and I'm testing that next to see how much better the battery life could be. Originally, I said "it won't affect battery life," and as I've kept using it, I've seen it limp to the end of a day with less remaining battery life than on the Series 4: on average, maybe I'll be in the 20% or less territory. Turning off always-on, however, brings it to exactly the battery life of the Series 4. Either way, the watch needs a recharge at night. Pick your poison.

Apple didn't allow other apps to stay always-on. Which means, when they're open, after a few seconds they'll disappear and a small generic digital watch face will pop up. If you had a dream of having anything on the watch stay always-on, you're out of luck. This can be helpful, though, if you have sensitive info on your watch. Turning it away will cloud it from view, like a privacy screen. Always-on only works on your wrist. The watch waits to sense skin contact before triggering always-on. When it's off your wrist (or charging) the display still turns off.

