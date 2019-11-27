Best Black Friday 2019 deals on e-bikes, electric scooters and rideable tech

Holiday Gift Guide 2019

Razor scooters are yesterday's news. The latest in personal transport is battery-powered e-bikes, electric scooters and other rideable tech. We've tested many different versions (and almost got killed in the process) -- here are the current Black Friday and holiday season deals to ride for less.

Sarah Tew/CNET We got to test ride this over the summer and really liked it. Not only is the Radrunner on sale but you can find most of the Rad Power Bikes on sale for $200 off and for returning customers 25% off on all accessories. The sale is good while supplies last, both online and at its Seattle-based stores. Read more about the Rad Power Bikes Radrunner.

Sarah Tew/CNET The Boosted Rev packs a lot of power and accelerates faster than most scooters on the market. Not only that, but it's a smooth ride. Right now the Rev, along with all Boosted products, are 25% off while supplies last. Read more about the Boosted Rev.

Sarah Tew/CNET When we tested the Swagtron EB5, it proved to be a very practical bike, especially for those with limited storage space. For this full 15% off you need to add two codes at checkout. The code SHOP2019 will give you 10% off and GIVING-IS-SWAG will give you an additional 5% -- and Swagtron will donate 5% to the Toys for Tots charity drive. These codes should stack, but YMMV. Read more about the Swagtron EB5.

Sarah Tew The Mercane Widewheel has the power, with two 500-watt motors, but it can also go the distance -- over 20 miles on a charge. This scooter, along with the company's Mantis, Wolf and Horizon models, are all on sale. Fluid FreeRide has teamed up with Trees for the Future as part of a go-green initiative. For every deal sold they will plant 100 trees.

Sarah Tew/CNET This is one of the most beautiful scooters on the market, with a blend of looks, power and a 24-pound carbon-fiber body. When I reached out to inquire about any Black Friday deals, Unagi created one for CNET readers. Buy one Unagi E450 and get the other 50% off with the code CNETHOLIDAY at checkout. But you have to have two scooters in the cart.

Levy A scooter we have in-house but have yet to fully test is the Levy Electric scooter. From what we've seen so far we can definitely appreciate its removable battery that can be charged on or off the scooter, as well as its modest price of $499 and reasonable weight of 27 pounds. Add the Levy scooter to your cart along with either a lock or helmet and use the code cnetspecial for a $35 discount.

Amazon Segway has quite a few sales going on across its entire lineup. The one we chose is its latest scooter, the Max, due to its long-lasting battery and clean design. Along with the Amazon link below, Segway will also have some Black Friday deals at Costco. Segway deals are live now on Amazon, while Costco won't be until Nov. 28 -- and only discounting the ES3 model.

Originally published earlier this week. Updated with new deals.