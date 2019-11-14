Black Friday 2019: Best upcoming deals on PS4, Switch and Xbox One

Microsoft

If you're looking to upgrade to an Xbox One X or a PS4 Pro, or maybe just pick up a Nintendo Switch, Black Friday is a great time to shop. That's why we're keeping a beady eye on Xbox, PS4 and Switch deals.

We're still 11 days or so out from the big day, so there are almost certain to be some better deals coming in at the last minute. But right now, there are bundles to be had for each of the Big Three that'll save you at least $100. There are some caveats to keep in mind, though, so be sure to read the details.

One important caveat: PS4 and Xbox shoppers need to know that the PlayStation 5 and next Xbox are both slated to arrive in late 2020. But that's a year away, and each of them will work with existing PS4 and Xbox One games, respectively.

Bundles below are listed for specific retailers, but we expect similar variations to be widely available.

Important: These sale prices are not available until later in November.

Sony Some better deals might come along in the next week or -- and to be honest, we expect some will -- but right now this is about the best we've seen. Last year, you got the same console plus Spider-Man at this price, so this is a pretty big ramp-up. Target is offering the PS4 Slim with a 1TB drive and matching black controller with a trio of games: God of War

Horizon Zero Dawn: Complete Edition

The Last of Us Remastered

That pulls together three of the best-ever PS4 exclusives -- albeit ones that are not for younger kids. Officially, Target says that deal runs during the official Black Friday sale from November 28 - 30. Read more at GameSpot: The best PS4 Black Friday 2019 deals

Nintendo Nintendo is bundling a digital download code for Mario Kart 8 Deluxe with a first-gen Switch console for $300, which saves you a cool $50 or so. That's a solid deal, but be aware that doesn't feature the newer Switch with the somewhat longer battery life -- you're getting the HAC-001, which features the original 4.5 hour run time. Here's a full breakdown of the difference between the models in detail. Bottom line: Get this bundle if you're buying for someone who's a Switch "docker" -- a "hander" will want the newer model with better battery life. Read more: The best Nintendo Switch deals for Black Friday 2019

Microsoft Sure, you can get an Xbox One S for about $200 less than the Xbox One X, but if you do that you're sacrificing native 4K gaming, and these days, why would you want to do that? For Black Friday, Best Buy is bundling the Xbox One X with the deluxe edition of Star Wars: Jedi Fallen Order for $350. If you're a Star Wars fan, this is the bundle to get -- everyone, it seems, is hotly anticipating Jedi Fallen Order, and the deluxe edition adds bonus skins for the BD-1 and Stinger Mantis as well as a digital art book and 90 minutes of behind the scenes footage from the making of the game. You can whet your appetite by reading CNET's Sean Keane's extensive look at the game. Oh, and the bundle also includes three months of Xbox Live Gold. Read more: The best Xbox One Black Friday 2019 deals so far

