Black Friday 2019: Best console deals on Xbox, Switch and PS4 available now

Just started shopping? You're missing out. Some vendors may have already sold out of their top Black Friday deals on PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch bundles, games, consoles and accessories. Even days before the big shopping holiday commences, we've already seen some amazing discounts of the year from vendors like Walmart, Amazon, Best Buy, GameStop and Target. These awesome price cuts likely won't last too much longer into the holiday shopping season.

There aren't many Nintendo Switch deals out there, but as you can see below, you can get the Nintendo Switch V2 with Spyro Reignited Trilogy at Walmart for $299 right now -- arguably a better deal than the Mario Kart bundle that's set to land on Thursday. For a limited time, the Switch Lite is available for just $175.

Also, a word to the wise: Both the PlayStation 5 and next Xbox are scheduled to be released in late 2020, and they'll play games from their respective predecessors. That said, they are at least a year away, so a PS4 or Xbox One can still make a great gift for this holiday season.

The bundles below link to specific retailers, but most of the PS4 and Xbox deals are widely available.

Sony This is the best we've seen this season. Last year, you got the same console plus Spider-Man at this price, so this is a pretty big ramp-up. God of War

Horizon Zero Dawn: Complete Edition

The Last of Us Remastered

That pulls together three of the best PS4 exclusives -- albeit ones that are not for younger kids. Read more at GameSpot: The best PS4 Black Friday 2019 deals. Read our Sony PS4 Slim review.

More PS4 deals:

PlayStation 4 Pro for $300 ($100 off its usual price)

PS Gold Headset for $70 (Save $30)

DualShock 4 wireless controllers for $40 (Save $25)

25% off PlayStation Plus yearly subscription

$20 games -- Days Gone, Marvel's Spider-Man: Game of the Year Edition, MediEvil, Concrete Genie and MLB The Show 19

PlayStation Hits for $10, down from $20

Microsoft Sure, you can get an Xbox One S for about $200 less than the Xbox One X, but if you do that you're sacrificing native 4K gaming, and these days, why would you want to do that? For Black Friday, Best Buy is bundling the Xbox One X with the deluxe edition of Star Wars: Jedi Fallen Order for $350. If you're a Star Wars fan, this is the bundle to get -- everyone, it seems, is hotly anticipating Jedi Fallen Order, and the deluxe edition adds bonus skins for the BD-1 and Stinger Mantis as well as a digital art book and 90 minutes of behind the scenes footage from the making of the game. You can whet your appetite by reading CNET's Sean Keane's extensive look at the game. Oh, and the bundle also includes three months of Xbox Live Gold. Read our Xbox One X review.

Microsoft The Xbox One S may not have all the horsepower of an Xbox One X, but given the price difference between the consoles, it might be a worth compromise (especially if your TV isn't equipped to handle HDR anyway, for example). We love this deal because it lands you Jedi Fallen Order and a new Xbox for almost half the cost of the Xbox One X bundle. You can also get it at Target with $40 in Target bucks thrown in. Read our Xbox One S review.

Check out more Black Friday Xbox deals here:

Walmart This is the new version of the Switch, which offers an improved battery life of 4.5 to 9 hours. And with this bundle, it's more or less like getting Spyro Reignited Trilogy for free. Available right now.

Sarah Tew/CNET The Switch Lite is barely a month old, and for that reason alone, we didn't expect to see any deals for Black Friday 2019. But while it's $200 pretty much everywhere, we did find it -- for a limited time, and while supplies last -- for $175. Right now, Antonline (via Google Shopping) has the Nintendo Switch Lite for $175 when you apply promo code 19CYBERNS at checkout. When this deal runs out, it's back to $200 pretty much everywhere. Read our Nintendo Switch Lite review.

Nintendo Nintendo is bundling a digital download code for Mario Kart 8 Deluxe with a first-gen Switch console for $300, which saves you a cool $50 or so. That's a solid deal, but be aware that doesn't feature the newer Switch with the somewhat longer battery life -- you're getting the HAC-001, which features the original 4.5 hour run time. Here's a full breakdown of the difference between the models in detail. Bottom line: Get this bundle if you're buying for someone who's a Switch "docker" -- a "hander" will want the newer model with better battery life. This deal begins on Nov. 28. Read more: The best Nintendo Switch deals for Black Friday 2019

Check out more Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals (starting Wednesday, Nov. 27):

Originally posted earlier. Updated with additional deals and information.

