Black Friday 2018 Office Depot deals: HP laptop for $450, Chromebook for $130

Office Depot means business this year. It wasn't the first retailer to announce its Black Friday lineup in 2018, but it's making a splash with some of the lowest prices we've seen yet on a handful of laptops and PCs.
Possibly one of the best deals though is Office Depot's HP laptop that is packed with a seventh-gen Intel Core i7 CPU, 8GB of RAM and a 1TB hard drive -- all for $450.
Office Depot's Black Friday sale kicks off online on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 22, at 12:01 a.m. ET. You'll be able to pick up your purchases in stores when they open at 8 a.m. local time on Black Friday, Nov. 23. And members of Office Depot's loyalty program will be eligible for additional rewards and special deals on printers and printer paper starting on Wednesday, Nov. 21.
In addition to discounts on office chairs, furniture and the like, the retailer is offering some knockout deals on computers, some of which are highlighted below. In addition, the purchase of a PC or laptop that costs $300 or more will make you eligible for a free copy of Microsoft Office, a SquareTrade protection plan and other tech support services.
And from 8 a.m. to noon on Nov. 23, every purchase of $150 or more at a physical Office Depot store will come with a free Google Home Mini -- the already-ubiquitous holiday shopping staple that retails for $50 but which will be discounted by many, many retailers during the next few weeks.
As always, remember the caveats. Some of these deals may already be live today, some will launch over the next few days, and others won't start until Black Friday, Nov. 23.
You can see Office Depot's full ad here, but scroll down to see a few of our favorites.
A few notes to keep in mind:
- We linked to the current listing at the Office Depot website when one was available, but of course sale pricing won't be available until the sale begins (12:01 a.m. ET on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 22).
- CNET may get a share of revenue from the sale of the products featured on this page.
HP laptop with Intel Core i7 and 1TB hard drive for $450 ($350 off)Office Depot
We are seeing lots of deals on HP laptops, but this is a particularly good one. You get a collection of pretty killer components including a Core i7 CPU, 8GB of RAM and an enormous 1TB hard drive. The laptop is going under the product name of 15-da0086od. Also good is Walmart's Pavilion x360 deal which features a Core i5 and sells for $530.
Lenovo Flex 5 with Intel Core i5 and 1T hard drive for $500 ($300 off)Sarah Tew/CNET
A simply killer deal from Office Depot. The Flex 5's 15.6-inch display gives you more room for work and, complemented by its speakers, makes it very good for video, music and games. It also has plenty of battery life to get you through the day.
HP 11.6-inch Chromebook for $130 ($90 off)
This is some dirt cheap Black Friday business. This HP machine is basic but you get an 11.6-inch display, a dual-core Intel Celeron CPU, 4GB of RAM and 16GB of storage. For $130.
Deal available Nov. 22-24.
Dell 27-inch monitor for $110 ($90 off)
Yes, this Dell monitor is several years old. But a 27-inch HD display for $110 is the stuff Black Friday is made of. Worth a look, for sure. (Note that Walmart is selling the same model for $120.)
Deal available Nov. 22-24.
HP 22-inch Full HD monitor for $80 ($30 off)
Straight up: This may be the least expensive 22-inch monitor we've ever seen. Thanks, Office Depot.
