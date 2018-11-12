Amazon

Thinking about buying an Amazon Echo, Fire tablet, Fire TV, Kindle or the like? Sit tight, because the Black Friday deals, they're coming -- soon.

Indeed, Amazon is kicking off its device deals starting this Friday, Nov. 16, adding more items in the days leading up to Black Friday. Some of these prices rival Prime Day, and some are even better.

Starting Friday, Nov. 16

A full week ahead of Black Friday, it's all about the tablets:

Fire 7 Kids Edition tablet: $69.99 ($30 off) Sarah Tew Amazon's kid-friendly tablet with a safety net -- er, case. See at Amazon Fire 7 Kids Edition review

Fire HD 8 Kids Edition tablet: $89.99 ($40 off) Sarah Tew/CNET A great value from the kids' menu. See at Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Edition review

Fire HD 10 tablet: $99.99 ($50 off) David Carnoy/CNET Amazon's biggest tablet is also an Alexa-powered hands-free device. See at Amazon Fire HD 10 review

Fire HD 10 Kids Edition tablet: $149.99 ($50 off) David Carnoy/CNET A bigger screen, and bigger value, on the kid- and parent-friendly Fire tablet. See at Amazon

Starting Sunday, Nov. 18

Ladies and gentlemen, start your streaming. Here come the Fire TV deals:

Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote: $24.99 ($15 off) Sarah Tew/CNET When you talk (to your TV), Alexa listens. See at Amazon Fire TV Stick review

Fire TV Stick 4K with Alexa Voice Remote: $34.99 ($15 off) Sarah Tew/CNET 4K HDR stick speaks Alexa, carries big streaming features. See at Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K review

Fire TV Cube: $59.99 ($60 off) Sarah Tew/CNET Alexa turns on your TV, and it feels like magic. See at Amazon Fire TV Cube review

Starting Wednesday, Nov. 21

Here's your shot at a Blink security camera system. (Blink is owned by Amazon.)

Blink XT 1-camera system: $78.99 ($51 off). You can also get a three-camera system for $229.99 ($90 off).

Starting Thursday, Nov. 22

Happy Turkey Day! Here come the Echos and everything else:

Echo Dot (second-gen): $19.99 ($20 off)

Echo Dot (third-gen): $24 ($25.99 off)

Echo (second-gen): $69 ($30.99 off)

Echo Plus: $109.99 ($40 off)

All-New Echo Show: $179.99 ($50 off)

Echo Spot: $89.99 ($40 off)

Amazon Smart Plug: $5 with the purchase of any Echo device ($19.99 off)

Fire 7 tablet with Alexa: $29.99 ($20 off)

Fire HD 8 tablet with Hands-Free Alexa: $49.99 ($30 off)

Fire HD 8 tablet and Show Mode Dock bundle: $79.99 ($39.99 off)

Fire HD 10 tablet and Show Mode Dock bundle: $144.99 ($59.99 off)

Kindle Paperwhite (seventh-gen): $79.99 ($40 off)

Now for the big question: What gear will you be getting?

