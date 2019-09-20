Of all the smart home gadgets out there, smart locks are some of the best problem-solvers when it comes to everyday annoyances. Forget your keys? No problem. Need to unlock the door to let in a friend or service provider? Easy-peasy. Forgot to lock the door before heading into bed? Don't you worry. Smart locks are here to save the day.

With a smart lock at your door, you can manage all of that with an easy voice command or the tap of a button, offering you security, convenience, automation and peace of mind. But which smart lock is right for you?

Picking the best smart lock for your home depends on a few things. For some, scheduling and user code limits will be important. For others, having a door lock that can be retrofit and not replace the deadbolt on the door is a must-have. We've tested the best smart locks on the market today and these are our favorites.

Tyler Lizenby/CNET The $279 August Smart Lock Pro + Connect bundle includes a retrofit August Smart Lock Pro, a Connect Wi-Fi module and a DoorSense open/close sensor. This August smart lock supports the Z-Wave wireless protocol (smart hub not included) and works with Apple HomeKit. With the Wi-Fi module set up, you'll get Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant compatibility, as well as remote access to your lock for when you're not home. The Smart Lock Pro is a capable, easy-to-install smart lock and the winner of our CNET Editors' Choice Award. Read our full review of the Lock Pro.

Tyler Lizenby/CNET August's $219 third-generation Smart Lock + Connect bundle comes with a DoorSense open/close sensor and Connect Wi-Fi module. The low profile, retrofit design means you won't need to replace your deadbolt, making it great for renters. The August Smart Lock with the Connect setup works with Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa and is controllable remotely through the August mobile app. You won't get Apple HomeKit compatibility or Z-Wave smarts to connect to a smart hub. Still, this August Smart Lock is a moderately priced, capable smart door lock. Read our full review of the August Smart Lock.

Chris Monroe/CNET Yale's SL Touchscreen Deadbolt has a small, sleek design with a touchscreen keypad that looks good on nearly every door, and it comes in three finishes. The newest $299 bundle includes August smarts with a Connected by August Kit (Wi-Fi module and DoorSense sensors) to connect with the August app, and it works with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant and HomeKit. There's also a version with interchangeable modules for Zigbee or Z-Wave if you need to connect your door lock to a smart home hub. Those modules cost $50 each. Read our full review of the Yale Assure SL Touchscreen Deadbolt.

Tyler Lizenby The $249 Schlage Encode doesn't do it all. You won't get HomeKit compatibility, and you're limited to 100 user codes. Still, I'm a big fan because you won't need a Z-wave or Zigbee hub or Wi-Fi module to connect this door lock to your smart home. It includes built-in Wi-Fi and works with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant with simple account linking through their apps. It's also compatible with Amazon Key for in-home delivery services. The sleek keypad design is available in both modern and traditional styles and multiple finishes. Read our full review of the Schlage Encode Smart Wi-Fi Deadbolt.

Other models we've tested

In our search for the best smart lock, these are some of the other products we've tested out:

Nest Yale Lock: Nest and Yale partnered up for a Google-centric smart lock. This $279 smart door lock has the good looks of Yale's earlier models, but it isn't quite as capable when it comes to smart home integration.

Array by Hampton Connected Door Lock: This $299 lock has solar-powered battery backup and built-in Wi-Fi, but it's expensive and doesn't work with HomeKit or Google Assistant yet.

Kwikset Kevo Bluetooth Deadbolt: Kwikset's $222 second-gen Kevo is a good Bluetooth smart lock and a simple answer to smartening your door if you don't need remote access. If you do, you'll need to purchase the Kevo Plus connect module. You can use the mobile app or the key fob for keyless entry.

Schlage Sense Bluetooth Deadbolt: Schlage's $175 Sense smart lock is affordable but clunky, and not as simple to set up as its Encode sibling. You'll also need a Schlage Wi-Fi adapter to connect with Google Assistant or Alexa.

Things to remember

Smart locks add convenience, but it's important to remember that this is first and foremost a security device. It's important to take security features seriously. Use a PIN for any voice unlocking, and make sure you only give access codes to unlock the door to people you trust. Enabling the auto relock feature is also a good idea, so the door will lock behind you if you forget.

If your smart home is based in Wi-Fi voice assistants and you don't use hubs, I'd recommend a lock that works with Wi-Fi (or at least a Wi-Fi adapter). Consider whether you'd like a keypad and can replace your deadbolt (you'll need a new physical key), or prefer a simpler, retrofit design.

No matter which smart lock you choose, adding one to your smart home offers a lot of advantages. With these tips and the best smart lock on your door, managing access for family members, roommates, service providers and guests is a breeze.

