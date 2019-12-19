Best Nintendo Switch holiday deals for 2019: Get Starlink for free or a $30 credit at Amazon or Target

Óscar Gutiérrez/CNET

Holiday Gift Guide 2019

Though inventory is running low, there are still a few good deals available for the full-featured Switch that connects to a TV. Amazon has brought back its $30 promotional credit with the purchase of a Switch and Target is currently offering a $30 gift card when you buy the console.

But I think the best deal is at Best Buy, which is offering a free copy of Starlink -- plus a customizable, interactive model spaceship -- with every purchase of the Switch. Even better, the console is still available for delivery before Christmas. (Full disclosure: I finally pulled the trigger on this deal myself yesterday, and picked up Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle, which I hear is good for cooperative play, on sale for $20.)

Note that all of these bundles feature the upgraded Switch, sometimes referred to as the V2, that's extended the console's battery life by about 50% -- to give you up to nine hours of play time in battery mode, depending on the game.

Otherwise, the best price on the Switch Lite remains at B&H Photo, which continues to sell it for $194 -- about $5 less than Best Buy, Amazon and everyone else.

Read more: Best Nintendo Switch accessories for 2019

Nintendo; screenshot by Morgan Little/CNET Starlink might be the best Star Fox game in decades, and this game-and-interactive-model combo lists at $60. Best Buy has now discounted it to $10 -- but will just throw it in when you purchase the V2 version of the Switch. Read our Nintendo Switch review.

Read more: Best gifts for teen boys in 2019

We've seen a similar deal at Best Buy and elsewhere -- but now it's Target's turn. Pick up the new Switch console and earn a $30 Target gift card. Read our Nintendo Switch review.

Óscar Gutiérrez/CNET This special bundle, which was priced at $220 until recently, is now even cheaper and comes with the Switch Lite and Crash Team Racing, which usually costs closer to $40 on its own. Read our Switch Lite review.

Sarah Tew/CNET The Switch Pro Controller is infrequently on sale but Amazon is currently selling it for $55 -- a $15 discount off the list price.

It's rare to see Joy-Cons discounted at Amazon, but right now you can get them for $10 less than usual. At the moment, the best price is on the neon red and blue version.

Other Switch game deals available now:

This deal has expired. Walmart's bundle includes the Switch Console and your choice of two of the following three accessories options: a wireless controller, a wired controller or a travel carrying case.

This deal has expired. Walmart's post-Cyber Monday deal lives on! This Switch bundle includes a Mario Red Joy-Con plus $20 of Nintendo eShop credit and a carrying case. The eShop credit can be applied to anything across the range of games and products available on the Nintendo online store. So far the Mario Red Joy-Cons have only been available as part of a previous Mario Odyssey bundle.

Now playing: Watch this: Nintendo Switch Lite: 1 month later

Originally published last month. Regularly updated with new deals and prices.

THE CHEAPSKATE NEWSLETTER All the latest deals delivered to your inbox. It's FREE!

CNET's Cheapskate scours the web for great deals on tech products and much more. For the latest deals and updates, follow the Cheapskate on Facebook and Twitter. Questions about the Cheapskate blog? Find the answers on our FAQ page, and find more great buys on the CNET Deals page.