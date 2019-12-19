CNET también está disponible en español.

Best Nintendo Switch holiday deals for 2019: Get Starlink for free or a $30 credit at Amazon or Target

But beware: Not every retailer will deliver by Christmas.

nintendo-switch-lite-2

We've rounded up all the bundles and special deals we could find for the Switch and Switch Lite.

Óscar Gutiérrez/CNET
Though inventory is running low, there are still a few good deals available for the full-featured Switch that connects to a TV. Amazon has brought back its $30 promotional credit with the purchase of a Switch and Target is currently offering a $30 gift card when you buy the console

But I think the best deal is at Best Buy, which is offering a free copy of Starlink -- plus a customizable, interactive model spaceship -- with every purchase of the Switch. Even better, the console is still available for delivery before Christmas. (Full disclosure: I finally pulled the trigger on this deal myself yesterday, and picked up Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle, which I hear is good for cooperative play, on sale for $20.)

See it at Best Buy

Note that all of these bundles feature the upgraded Switch, sometimes referred to as the V2, that's extended the console's battery life by about 50% -- to give you up to nine hours of play time in battery mode, depending on the game. 

Otherwise, the best price on the Switch Lite remains at B&H Photo, which continues to sell it for $194 -- about $5 less than Best Buy, Amazon and everyone else. 

Nintendo Switch with Star Fox and Starlink model: $300

You save $10
Nintendo; screenshot by Morgan Little/CNET

Starlink might be the best Star Fox game in decades, and this game-and-interactive-model combo lists at $60. Best Buy has now discounted it to $10 -- but will just throw it in when you purchase the V2 version of the Switch. Read our Nintendo Switch review.

$300 at Best Buy

Nintendo Switch with $30 Target gift card: $300

You save $30

We've seen a similar deal at Best Buy and elsewhere -- but now it's Target's turn. Pick up the new Switch console and earn a $30 Target gift card. Read our Nintendo Switch review.

$300 at Target

Nintendo Switch Lite with Crash Team Racing: $210

You save $27
Óscar Gutiérrez/CNET

This special bundle, which was priced at $220 until recently, is now even cheaper and comes with the Switch Lite and Crash Team Racing, which usually costs closer to $40 on its own. Read our Switch Lite review.

$210 at Walmart

Switch Pro controller: $55

You save $15
Sarah Tew/CNET

The Switch Pro Controller is infrequently on sale but Amazon is currently selling it for $55 -- a $15 discount off the list price.

$55 at Amazon

Nintendo Joy-Con: $67

You save $12

It's rare to see Joy-Cons discounted at Amazon, but right now you can get them for $10 less than usual. At the moment, the best price is on the neon red and blue version. 

$67 at Amazon

Other Switch game deals available now:

Originally published last month. Regularly updated with new deals and prices. 

