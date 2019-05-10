The best Mother's Day gifts for dog moms

Mother's Day is for celebrating all sorts of maternal figures in our lives, and dog moms definitely count. It takes a lot of work to care for a canine. While the unconditional love they give back may be all your favorite dog mom really needs, it would be nice to give her a present too—even better if it's themed around her favorite thing (dogs, of course).

We already rounded up some adorable (and practical) dog-themed kitchen items in honor of National Puppy Day, but who can ever get enough of dogs? Not us, so here's another round of perfect gifts for dog lovers, whoever they may be.

Now, you probably won't be able to get the physical gifts in time for Mother's Day -- even with Prime -- but note the first one is a subscription which can start immediately.

Read more: Smart smartwatch deals for Mother's Day: Discounts on Apple Watch, Fitbit and more

A version of this story was originally published on Chowhound, a sister site of CNET. All featured products are curated independently by Chowhound editors. When you buy something through our retail links, we may receive a commission. For more great hand-picked products, check out the Chowhound Shop.

Grounds & Hounds Coffee Subscription: $13.99/month

Amazon

If you know a dog mom who loves coffee almost as much as she loves corgis, get her a coffee subscription from the wonderfully named Grounds & Hounds—they sell fair trade, organic, specialty coffees (and other coffee-related products) and donate 20 percent of profits to support rescue organizations that help dogs who are between homes. It's a gift that keeps on giving, in more than one way.

Now Designs Basic Cotton Kitchen Chef's Apron in Dog Days: $18.85

Amazon

If your dog lover is also a dinner-maker or dessert-baker, chances are they'll adore this dog-print apron, which has a handy pocket in front for holding utensils, a phone, or a supply of dog treats.

Dog Print Silicone Oven Mitts: 2 for $19.98



Amazon

Your favorite dog mom can protect her own paws with these puppy-print oven mitts. They have a soft lining for comfort but a textured silicone coating that provides both heat protection and a secure grip—much to their dog's chagrin, there's no chance they'll drop that pan of lasagna on the floor.

Ritz Floral Frenchie Dog Kitchen Dish Towels: 2 for $24.50

Amazon

Fact: Frenchies are adorable, and flower crowns, however played-out some may deem them, are still charming (at least when they're placed on animals, or on pictures of animals). So, these kitchen towels are clearly extra cute, and your favorite French bulldog fan or pet-having hipster will proudly display them.

Kikkerland Dog Butt Magnets: 6 for $10.95



Amazon

Decidedly less chic, these assorted dog bottoms will still delight those with certain strains of humor. And every fridge needs some random novelty magnets, so why not these? The fire hydrant is a nice touch.

Top Dog Travel Bag: $39.99



Amazon

Does the dog mom in your life take her precious pup everywhere? Then she'll surely appreciate this doggie travel bag, with several handy zippered and/or elastic compartments, including one for kibble—it even comes with two collapsible bowls for feeding and watering on the go. And it's TSA-approved, so perfect for jet setters (or Westminster Dog Show candidates).

Loqi Store Dog Print Reusable Bag: $10.59

Amazon

Reusable bags are a great eco-friendly alternative to traditional plastic, and they come in so many styles, they basically double as accessories. This dog-printed tote bag is perfect for those who want to advertise their love for puppies while they're grabbing groceries—or taking a day trip to the beach (with their furry friend in tow, no doubt).

Stainless Steel Dog Mom Stemless Wine Tumbler: $22.95



Amazon

For the dog moms who want everyone to know where their allegiances lie, this insulated tumbler is perfect for sipping morning coffee, afternoon water, or evening wine—and it has a lid to guard against spills (whether from human error or wildly wagging tails).

Haute Diggity Dog Muttini Bar Collection Plush Wine Bottle Toy: $13.99

Amazon

Speaking of wine, consider gifting your beloved dog mom a bottle of her own (or even a wine subscription...), and throwing in a plush version for her pup. You'll score points with both of them, especially if you match your selections. For instance, if this "Cavalier Sauvignon" from "Napaw Valley" doesn't seem like it'd do it for the dog in question, go with a "Woof Clicquot" squeaky toy instead—and add a bottle of bubbles for the dog mom, of course.

Bowser Beer: 3 for $14.99

Amazon

Conversely, if the dog mom in your life prefers beer, gift her a beer club membership (or at least a really nice bottle of something sudsy and expensive), then throw in this "beer" for dogs—it's actually made from malt barley and glucosamine, which is great for maintaining healthy joints, and of course there's no alcohol involved. Word of caution, though: reviews are mixed; some dogs reportedly loved it, while others probably would have preferred a Bud Light.

Petcube Bites Wi-Fi Pet Camera and Treat Dispenser: $249

Walmart

Feeling really generous? Gift your favorite dog mom this wifi-enabled pet camera and treat dispenser so she can stay connected to her pup even when she's at the office (working hard so her dog can have a better life, of course). It lets you see 1080p HD video of your dog (or cat), even talk to them and remotely throw treats. Other features include night vision, sound and motion alerts, and an optional cloud recording service so you can access stored video—honestly, this almost doubles as home security.

CNET's Mother's Day gift guide