Best laptops of 2019

Sarah Tew/CNET We already had the XPS 13 as a top pick for anyone looking for great performance and battery life in the smallest chassis possible for a 13.3-inch display. But for 2019 Dell also fixed our one complaint by moving the webcam back above the display. Read Dell XPS 13 (2019) review

Sarah Tew/CNET The C930 is our go-to pick when someone asks for a recommendation on an ultraportable two-in-one. From its streamlined design to its performance and battery life, there's little not to like about it. OK, maybe it could use an extra USB port, but still, it's an awesome device. Lenovo announced its replacement, the C940, at IFA 2019, which updates it with the latest Intel processor. It qualifies as an Intel Athena laptop, which means certain aspects of its performance are more phonelike. This also means there should be a price drop for the C930 as the holidays approach; it's already less than $1,000 direct from Lenovo. Read Lenovo Yoga C930 review

Sarah Tew/CNET The Surface Pro continues to hit all the right notes if you're looking for a do-it-all Windows tablet that doubles as a laptop. Microsoft recently announced the updated Pro 7, but expect the Pro 6 to hang around through the holidays at potentially lower prices, especially bundled with its excellent keyboard and pen. Read Microsoft Surface Pro 6 review

Sarah Tew/CNET The combination of the MacBook Pro's hardware and MacOS extracts the maximum performance from the components while delivering class-leading battery life in a way Windows systems never seem to do, and the screen remains terrific. You pay for it, though -- base price for the 15-inch model is $2,399 and that's with a meager 256GB SSD. And you'll have to overlook the keyboard's potential shortcomings. Read more

Sarah Tew/CNET Razer's featureless-slab aesthetic slips seamlessly fits into almost any environment, and if you opt for one of the higher-end configurations it's (unsurprisingly) a great laptop for both creative work and gaming. If you're willing to go with black and an emptied wallet, you can get an Adobe RGB calibrated 4K OLED display and a GeForce RTX 2070 for $3,300. Read Razer Blade 15 Advanced review

Sarah Tew/CNET This is our go-to recommendation for those in search of a MacOS laptop for everyday basic use. The Air was updated earlier in the year with Apple's True Tone display, new processors and a $100 price drop. As Apple's most affordable laptop starting at $1,099, it's not exactly a bargain and you can get a lot more computer for you money if you go with Windows. Regardless, the Air remains one of the best laptops available for battery life, performance and design. Read more

Sarah Tew/CNET A gaming powerhouse in a thin and light package. The keyboard isn't terrific and it can run hot and loud, and like any gaming laptop the battery life is pretty short. But if you need maximum graphics and CPU performance in a reasonably portable laptop, this is a good option. Read Acer Predator Triton 500 review

Sarah Tew/CNET Starting around $500, the C434 has a brushed-aluminum design, 14-inch full HD display and twice as much RAM and storage as its predecessor, in addition to more powerful Intel processor options. It's also a two-in-one convertible laptop in case you're also interested in something that doubles as a tablet.

Sarah Tew/CNET A remarkable deal for simple tasks like email, word processing and the like. It's more desktop replacement than ultraportable, though -- fine for moving around the house, but not frequent travelers.

Sarah Tew/CNET The midrange G5 15 hits the mark with an excellent price-to-performance ratio, build quality and design. Dell's G-series gaming laptops are cheaper than those from its Alienware division, but still capable of playing the latest AAA titles. Read Dell G5 15 5590 review