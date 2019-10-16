Best laptops of 2019

CNET también está disponible en español.

This list is your first stop to discovering the best of our top-rated laptops. Some of our top picks are here for battery life and performance, others for style and features and a couple because they're just all-around good deals. Whether you're looking for something for work or entertainment, for home or travel, or a two-in-one or traditional clamshell, this list has them all. 

If, however, you're looking for a specific style of laptop, here are our best gaming laptopstwo-in-ones and Chromebooks, as well as the best choices for college studentscreatives and MacBook Pro alternatives for the Windows set. Plus, if you just want pure power or battery life, our rankings of battery life and performance are for you. Need to stay as low as possible on price? Check out our picks for budget laptops and budget gaming laptops. See all of CNET's laptop reviews

Best Windows ultraportable

Dell XPS 13
Sarah Tew/CNET

We already had the XPS 13 as a top pick for anyone looking for great performance and battery life in the smallest chassis possible for a 13.3-inch display. But for 2019 Dell also fixed our one complaint by moving the webcam back above the display.  Read Dell XPS 13 (2019) review

$1,647 at Amazon
$1,609 at Best Buy

Best 2-in-1

Lenovo Yoga C930
Sarah Tew/CNET

The C930 is our go-to pick when someone asks for a recommendation on an ultraportable two-in-one. From its streamlined design to its performance and battery life, there's little not to like about it. OK, maybe it could use an extra USB port, but still, it's an awesome device. 

Lenovo announced its replacement, the C940, at IFA 2019, which updates it with the latest Intel processor. It qualifies as an Intel Athena laptop, which means certain aspects of its performance are more phonelike. This also means there should be a price drop for the C930 as the holidays approach; it's already less than $1,000 direct from Lenovo Read Lenovo Yoga C930 review

$1,179 at Amazon
$1,589 at Walmart
$1,100 at Best Buy

Best 2-in-1 detachable

Microsoft Surface Pro 6
Sarah Tew/CNET

The Surface Pro continues to hit all the right notes if you're looking for a do-it-all Windows tablet that doubles as a laptop. Microsoft recently announced the updated Pro 7, but expect the Pro 6 to hang around through the holidays at potentially lower prices, especially bundled with its excellent keyboard and pen.  Read Microsoft Surface Pro 6 review

$1,148 at Walmart
$1,305 at Amazon
$1,199 at Best Buy

Best balance of speed and battery life

Apple MacBook Pro
Sarah Tew/CNET

The combination of the MacBook Pro's hardware and MacOS extracts the maximum performance from the components while delivering class-leading battery life in a way Windows systems never seem to do, and the screen remains terrific. You pay for it, though -- base price for the 15-inch model is $2,399 and that's with a meager 256GB SSD. And you'll have to overlook the keyboard's potential shortcomings Read more

$2,100 at Amazon
$2,399 at Apple
$2,400 at Best Buy

Best MacBook Pro alternative

Razer Blade 15 Advanced
Sarah Tew/CNET

Razer's featureless-slab aesthetic slips seamlessly fits into almost any environment, and if you opt for one of the higher-end configurations it's (unsurprisingly) a great laptop for both creative work and gaming.  If you're willing to go with black and an emptied wallet, you can get an Adobe RGB calibrated 4K OLED display and a GeForce RTX 2070 for $3,300. Read Razer Blade 15 Advanced review

$2,300 at Amazon

Best MacBook for most people

Apple MacBook Air
Sarah Tew/CNET

This is our go-to recommendation for those in search of a MacOS laptop for everyday basic use. The Air was updated earlier in the year with Apple's True Tone display, new processors and a $100 price drop. As Apple's most affordable laptop starting at $1,099, it's not exactly a bargain and you can get a lot more computer for you money if you go with Windows. Regardless, the Air remains one of the best laptops available for battery life, performance and design.  Read more

$1,109 at Walmart
$1,028 at Amazon
$1,099 at Apple

Best gaming performance

Acer Predator Triton 500
Sarah Tew/CNET

A gaming powerhouse in a thin and light package. The keyboard isn't terrific and it can run hot and loud, and like any gaming laptop the battery life is pretty short. But if you need maximum graphics and CPU performance in a reasonably portable laptop, this is a good option. Read Acer Predator Triton 500 review

$3,000 at Walmart
$2,799 at Amazon
$3,000 at Best Buy

Best Chromebook

Asus Chromebook Flip C434
Sarah Tew/CNET

Starting around $500, the C434 has a brushed-aluminum design, 14-inch full HD display and twice as much RAM and storage as its predecessor, in addition to more powerful Intel processor options. It's also a two-in-one convertible laptop in case you're also interested in something that doubles as a tablet. 

$530 at Amazon

Best budget laptop

Acer Aspire E 15
Sarah Tew/CNET

A remarkable deal for simple tasks like email, word processing and the like. It's more desktop replacement than ultraportable, though -- fine for moving around the house, but not frequent travelers. 

$310 at Amazon

Best budget gaming laptop

Dell G5 15
Sarah Tew/CNET

The midrange G5 15 hits the mark with an excellent price-to-performance ratio, build quality and design. Dell's G-series gaming laptops are cheaper than those from its Alienware division, but still capable of playing the latest AAA titles.  Read Dell G5 15 5590 review

$778 at Amazon
$966 at Best Buy

