Best laptop deals: Save $350 on an Asus ZenBook Duo, $550 on a Dell XPS 13 and more

Now is a great time to grab a new laptop at great price. Whether you need a work-from-home, remote-learning or two-in-one laptop, there are deep discounts available this week from nearly every major retailer, including Amazon, Best Buy, Newegg and Walmart, plus deals direct from manufacturers Dell and Lenovo.

If you'd like to embrace the new Intel Evo platform, the benefits of which include instant wake, fast charging and long battery life, check out two premium two-in-one convertibles in the Dell Inspiron 14 5000, Dell Inspiron 13 7000 and Lenovo Yoga 9i. All three are deeply discounted and boast Intel's latest 11th-gen Core processors. And Best Buy has slashed the price of a fully loaded Dell XPS 13 based on the Intel Evo platform by a substantial $550. At the other end of the spectrum, Walmart has a pair of budget Gateway laptops on sale for their lowest price ever.

Be sure to check back, because we regularly update this list as more deals become available and others expire.

More laptop and PC deals

Walmart If you're of a certain age, you may recall the Gateway name and its computers that shipped in black-and-white cow-print boxes. Gateway has returned as a line of low-cost laptops and tablets at Walmart. But you won't find any of the models on store shelves in their iconic cow packaging; the new Gateway laptops are available online only. This 14-inch Gateway laptop features a 10th-gen Intel Core i5 CPU and 16GB of RAM. You get a 256GB solid-state drive for storage. The storage capacity is average for the price, but the amount of memory is double what is usually on offer. And you get a full HD (1,920x1,080-pixel) display, which is better than the 1,366x768-pixel panels found on other budget laptops. There's also a fingerprint reader for easy, secure logins.

Walmart Take the above model, expand the screen from 14.1 to 15.6 inches and get a massive $340 in savings. If you're working or learning from home and commuting less, the added screen real estate outweighs the added heft and bulk. Three of the four color choices -- all but the $429 black model -- are priced at $409.

Sarah Tew Dell's midrange 14-inch two-in-one convertible laptop features a chassis with a mix of aluminum and plastic and a display that can rotate 360 degrees into tablet mode. You can save $120 on this new Intel Evo model that features a 14-inch, full HD (1,920x1,080-pixel) touchscreen powered by an 11th-gen Intel Core i5 CPU, 8GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD.

Sarah Tew/CNET Dell's top-end Inspiron 7000 two-in-one convertible boasts an all-aluminum chassis that's thinner, lighter and sturdier than the midrange Inspiron 5000, which has a metal lid and keyboard deck but a flimsy plastic bottom panel. You can save $200 on this 13.3-inch, Intel Evo model, which supplies an 11th-gen Core i5 CPU, 8GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD with 32GB of speedy Optane memory.

Lenovo You can get Lenovo's flagship ThinkPad for only $1,000 with code THINKPRESDAY. It features a 10th-gen Core i5 CPU, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB solid-state drive. The 14-inch display offers full HD (1,920x1,080-pixel) resolution and is rated for 400 nits of brightness. It lacks the latest Intel silicon and the company's Evo platform, but it serves up ample memory and solid-state storage capacity inside the solidly rugged yet incredibly thin X1 Carbon chassis.

Sarah Tew/CNET Last year's XPS 13 model is still a powerhouse. You miss out on the slightly larger 13.4-inch display and 11th-gen Intel processors of the latest version of this long-time favorite, but you can save $300 on this 2019 model, which features a 13.3-inch, full HD display powered by a 10th-gen Core i7 CPU and 8GB of RAM. Read our Dell XPS 13 review.

Josh Goldman/CNET A dual-screen laptop isn't going to be the lightest laptop around, and powering two displays doesn't do its battery life any favors, but having a second, half-height display certainly adds some breathing room to your workspace. Plus, the OLED primary display offers a wide color gamut, making the Asus ZenBook Duo a great fit for photo editing. We reviewed the 15-inch ZenBook Duo and found that having multiple monitors made working and playing much more pleasant. It felt like moving from a tiny apartment to a house, because you're not constantly juggling windows, and you can put boring meetings to the side while you keep working on more interesting stuff. This 14-inch model features a 10th-gen Core i7 CPU, 8GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. Read our Asus ZenBook Pro Duo 15 review.

Joshua Goldman/CNET This 15.6-inch laptop is only a hair over a half an inch thick and weighs a little more than four pounds. It features Samsung's QLED display with a full HD 1,920x1,080-pixel resolution powered by a 10th-gen Intel Core i7 CPU, 8GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. Like the two-in-one Galaxy Flex, its trackpad doubles as a wireless charger.

Joshua Goldman/CNET This 13.3-inch, two-in-one laptop has a blue aluminum chassis and Samsung's QLED screen with a full HD 1,920x1,080-pixel display for a crisp image with accurate color. Inside, it supplies a 10th-gen Intel Core i7 CPU, 8GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. It also includes a Bluetooth S pen for drawing and writing on the touchscreen, and the trackpad doubles as a wireless charger.

Josh Goldman/CNET Lenovo's new premium two-in-one convertible delivers the Intel Evo platform inside a sleek, all-metal chassis. This discounted model with code ELECTYOGA4 features an 11th-gen Core i7 CPU, 16GB of RAM, Intel Iris Xe graphics and a huge 1TB SSD. The 14-inch touchscreen gives you full HD resolution, is rated for 400 nits of brightness and can be tapped and drawn on with the included active pen.

Joshua Goldman/CNET Most 17-inch laptops are gaming monsters. The LG Gram 17 is neither a gaming laptop nor a monster. It lacks dedicated graphics to drive 3D games but is only 0.7 inch thick and weighs less than three pounds, making this 17.3-inch desktop replacement roughly the same weight as your typical 13.3-inch ultraportable. The roomy, 2K (2,560x1,600-pixel) display is powered by a 10th-gen Core i7 CPU, 16GB of RAM and integrated Intel Iris Plus graphics. You also get a capacious 1TB SSD for storage.

Dan Ackerman/CNET With a slightly bigger screen and smaller body than last year's model, Dell's new XPS 13 continues its steady march toward laptop perfection. It features the new 13.4-inch touch display with a razor-sharp 3,840x2,400-pixel resolution. This Intel Evo model comes loaded with a 11th-gen Intel Core i7 processor, an ample 32GB of RAM and a huge 1TB SSD.

First published last year. Updated to add new deals and remove expired ones.