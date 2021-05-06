Best laptop deals right now: Save $350 on a Samsung Galaxy Book Flex, $700 on a Dell XPS 13 and more

Deal Savings Price













Show more (4 items)

Is your current laptop struggling to keep up with the work and entertainment demands placed upon it? If you're ready for an upgrade, you'll find a wide range of laptops on sale this spring -- whether you need a work-from-home, remote-learning or two-in-one laptop. We've rounded up the best laptop deals right now from Amazon, Best Buy, Newegg and Walmart, along with a few decent discounts direct from Dell.

If you'd like to embrace the new Intel Evo platform, the benefits of which include instant wake, fast charging and long battery life, check out the HP Envy x360 at Best Buy. There's also an HP 15 Laptop discounted on Amazon right now that offers the latest Intel silicon for only $600 (it misses out on the Intel Evo label because it's not an ultraportable). You can also save a bundle -- a hefty $700 -- on a well appointed Dell XPS 13 laptop.

Check out these deals and others if you're due for a laptop upgrade. And be sure to check back -- we regularly update this list as more deals become available and others expire.

More laptop and PC deals

Lenovo A Windows laptop at a Chromebook price. This 15.6-inch laptop runs Windows 10 and features a Core i3 CPU, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB solid-state drive. It avoids the budget laptop pitfalls of using an underpowered Celeron processor and a slow hard drive by delivering Core i3 processing power and an SSD. The catch? The touchscreen has only a 1,366x768-pixel resolution.

Walmart If you're of a certain age, you may recall the Gateway name and its computers that shipped in black-and-white cow-print boxes. Gateway has returned as a line of low-cost laptops and tablets at Walmart. But you won't find any of the models on store shelves in their iconic cow packaging; the new Gateway laptops are available online only. This 14-inch Gateway laptop features a 10th-gen Intel Core i5 CPU and 16GB of RAM. You get a 256GB solid-state drive for storage. The storage capacity is average for the price, but the amount of memory is double what is usually on offer. And you get a full HD (1,920x1,080-pixel) display, which is better than the 1,366x768-pixel panels found on other budget laptops. There's also a fingerprint reader for easy, secure logins.

Walmart Take the above model, expand the screen from 14.1 to 15.6 inches and get a massive $310 in savings. If you're working or learning from home and commuting less, the added screen real estate outweighs the added heft and bulk.

Sarah Tew/CNET This 15.6-inch laptop from Acer supplies double the storage capacity usually found at this price, with a 512GB SSD rather than the more typical 256GB on offer. It also features a 10th-gen Core i5 CPU and 8GB of RAM. The 15.6-inch display also checks the box for full HD resolution.

HP This slightly discounted 15-inch laptop from HP makes the list because it provides a modern Intel CPU and a full HD display for a reasonable sum. The 15.6-inch screen has a 1,920x1,080-pixel resolution and the machine is powered by an 11th-gen Core i7 CPU, integrated Intel Iris Xe graphics and 8GB of RAM. A 256GB SSD provides a moderate amount of storage.

Dell Here's another low-price laptop with ample storage -- plus a modern CPU. It delivers a 512GB SSD along with an 11th-gen Core i7 CPU and a generous 16GB of RAM. The 14-inch display features a full HD resolution.

Joshua Goldman/CNET This 15.6-inch, two-in-one laptop has a blue aluminum chassis and Samsung's QLED screen with a full HD 1,920x1,080-pixel display for a crisp image with accurate color. Inside, it supplies a 10th-gen Intel Core i7 CPU, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. It also includes a Bluetooth S pen for drawing and writing on the touchscreen, and the trackpad doubles as a wireless charger.

Sarah Tew/CNET With a slightly bigger screen and smaller body, Dell's new XPS 13 continues its steady march towards laptop perfection. This heavily discounted convertible two-in-one model lacks the latest Intel silicon but should still be plenty powerful with a 10th-gen Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD. The 13.4-inch display boasts a razor-sharp 3,840x2,400-pixel resolution. Read our Dell XPS 13 review.

Josh Goldman/CNET HP's premium thin-and-light, two-in-one convertible laptop is heavy on style and light on weight. It boasts an all-metal design and razor-thin bezels for a compact chassis. This model is built on the Intel Evo platform with an 11th-gen Intel Core i7 CPU, 16GB of RAM, integrated Intel Iris Xe graphics and a 1TB SSD. The 13.5-inch touchscreen has a 3,000x2,000-pixel resolution, giving it a "tall" 3:2 aspect ratio that provides more vertical space so you can scroll less.

Read more: Best VPN service for 2021