Best laptop deals right now: Save $350 on a Dell XPS 13, $400 on Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 and more

Is your current laptop struggling to keep up with the work and entertainment demands placed upon it? If you're ready for an upgrade, you'll find a wide range of laptops on sale this spring -- whether you need a work-from-home, remote-learning or two-in-one laptop. We've rounded up the best laptop deals right now from Amazon, Best Buy, Newegg and Walmart, along with a couple of decent discounts direct from Dell.

If you'd like to embrace the new Intel Evo platform, the benefits of which include instant wake, fast charging and long battery life, check out Lenovo's new Yoga 7i on sale at Best Buy or the Dell Inspiron 14 7000 on sale at Dell. Bigger savings can be found on laptops that use Intel's previous, 10th-generation Core processors; you can save $350 on last year's Dell XPS 13 or $400 on Microsoft's Surface Laptop 3 -- now getting the discount treatment in light of the announcement of the Surface Laptop 4.

Check out these deals and others if you're due for a laptop upgrade. And be sure to check back; we regularly update this list as more deals become available and others expire.

Walmart If you're of a certain age, you may recall the Gateway name and its computers that shipped in black-and-white cow-print boxes. Gateway has returned as a line of low-cost laptops and tablets at Walmart. But you won't find any of the models on store shelves in their iconic cow packaging; the new Gateway laptops are available online only. This 14-inch Gateway laptop features a 10th-gen Intel Core i5 CPU and 16GB of RAM. You get a 256GB solid-state drive for storage. The storage capacity is average for the price, but the amount of memory is double what is usually on offer. And you get a full HD (1,920x1,080-pixel) display, which is better than the 1,366x768-pixel panels found on other budget laptops. There's also a fingerprint reader for easy, secure logins.

Walmart Take the above model, expand the screen from 14.1 to 15.6 inches and get a massive $310 in savings. If you're working or learning from home and commuting less, the added screen real estate outweighs the added heft and bulk.

Sarah Tew/CNET This 15.6-inch laptop from Acer supplies double the storage capacity usually found at this price, with a 512GB SSD rather than the more typical 256GB SSD on offer. It also features a 10th-gen Core i5 CPU and 8GB of RAM. The 15.6-inch display also checks the box for full HD resolution.

Dell Dell's top-end Inspiron 7000 laptop boasts an all-aluminum chassis that's thinner, lighter and sturdier than the midrange Inspiron 5000 that feature metal lids and keyboard decks but flimsy plastic bottom panels. This Intel Evo model on sale features a 14.5-inch, 2,560-by-1,600-pixel display powered by a 11th-gen Core i5 CPU, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD.

Lenovo's new midrange two-in-one convertible laptop/tablet is already on sale. It features the same design as the Yoga C740 it replaces but inside has received an update to Intel's 11th-gen CPUs. This sale model features an 11th-gen Core i5 chip, 12GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. Its 14-inch touch display can rotate 360 degrees into tablet mode. With its 11th-gen Core chip, the Yoga 7i gets Intel's Evo label, which means among other things that the laptop has oodles of battery life, fast-charging and the ability to wake from sleep instantly.

Sarah Tew/CNET The all-new Surface Laptop 4 was just announced, but that means the previous version is getting some nice price cuts. Microsoft's MacBook clone is thin and light with a fantastic touchpad-and-keyboard combo and offers a notable power boost over 2018's Surface Laptop 2. At 2,496x1,664 pixels, the 13.5-inch touchscreen gives you a resolution above the usual Full HD. This Surface Laptop 3 model features a 10th-gen Intel Core i5 CPU, 8GB of RAM, Intel Iris Plus graphics and a 256GB SSD. The biggest downside CNET found was relatively short battery life, but that's less of an issue when you aren't taking it anywhere. Read our Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 review.

Joshua Goldman/CNET This 13.3-inch laptop is only a hair over a half an inch thick and weighs 4.5 pounds. It features Samsung's QLED display with a full HD 1,920x1,080-pixel resolution powered by a 10th-gen Intel Core i7 CPU, 8GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. Like the two-in-one Galaxy Flex, its trackpad doubles as a wireless charger.

Sarah Tew/CNET Last year's XPS 13 model is still a powerhouse. You miss out on the slightly larger 13.4-inch display and 11th-gen Intel processors of the latest version of this long-time favorite, but you can save a considerable $350 on this earlier model, which features a 13.3-inch, full HD touch display powered by a 10th-gen Core i7 CPU, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. Read our Dell XPS 13 review.

