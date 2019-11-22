CNET también está disponible en español.

Best gifts for your girlfriend in 2019

These thoughtful, romantic gifts are fail-proof.

This story is part of Holiday Gift Guide 2019, your source for the season's best gifts and deals, hand-picked by the experts at CNET.

Looking for the perfect gift for a girlfriend for the holidays can be a challenge: Should it be totally practical or something more romantic? Perhaps you may recall her remarking on a game set or some jewelry or while you were out, or you have an idea of what could make her life happier or more fun. But it's not always easy to find the perfect gift -- or the most romantic gift -- that communicates your affection. Sure, she may deserve the universe for what she represents to you, but realistically it's not always easy to find a truly thoughtful gift that is within your personal budget, especially if you need last-minute gifts. 

Thankfully, we've gone ahead and done the hard work for you, curating these no-fail, awesome gifts for your girlfriend at any price point. We've done some serious work refining all the ideas out there into something perfect that you can buy beyond a simple essential oil diffuser or a yoga mat. Whether it's a unique gift, something romantic or thoughtful, we've got the perfect special present that will have you covered for the holidays and any occasion. (And hey, there's always flowers and chocolate.)

UE Wonderboom

A Bluetooth speaker for the bath
Sarah Tew/CNET

Level-up her evening bath with this Bluetooth speaker that floats. It's compact, fully waterproof and has a decent battery life. An all-around great gift to buy for any music or bath lover. Read our review of the UE Wonderboom.

$48 at Amazon
$57 at Walmart
$40 at Best Buy

Serious Business Woman T-shirt

For boss ladies
Ban.do

Buy this one for the startup founder who wants her shirt to do the talking -- because she's too busy out there running the world. It's the perfect pick for the strong woman in your life.

$38 at Ban.do

Nike Air Max 270 sneakers

Some standout kicks
Bandier

Move over, yoga pants. These Nikes are on every fashion girl's wish list. Why? Because this pair of standout sneakers will take her from barre class to brunch in serious style. Throw in a water bottle if she's gym obsessed.

$150 at Bandier

Dyson Supersonic hair dryer

For a fabulous blowout
Sephora

Win the prize of "partner of the year" -- no, decade -- with this luxe hair dryer that's, yes, from the same brand that makes those superpowered vacuums. This special gift edition comes with a chic red carrying case as an added surprise.  Read our preview of the Dyson Supersonic hairdryer.

$399 at Sephora

Benefit 'I Brake for Beauty!' 4-piece set

Makeup essentials
Benefit Cosmetics

This adorable trailer-shaped tin contains some of Benefit's cult faves, including Badgal Bang mascara, Gimme Brow gel, the Porefessional primer and Hoola bronzer. Trust us, she'll freak when she opens this beautiful set. 

$40 at Benefit Cosmetics

Dolce Vita Paline boots

Boots made for walkin'
Dolce Vita

Indulge her inner punk rocker with a pair of combat boots that come in totally on-trend (faux) snakeskin. 

$200 at Dolce Vita

Reformation cashmere boyfriend sweater

A soft (and chic) sweater
The Reformation

Surely, she's heard of this hip, sustainable brand -- even if you haven't -- and its oversized sweater made from 70% recycled cashmere is like wearing a permanent hug. Plus, the subtle stripes are super chic. 

$148 at The Reformation

Rebecca Minkoff Heart Crossbody bag

A purse she'll love
Rebecca Minkoff

Show her how much you love her with a beautiful heart-shaped bag that can double as a clutch for more formal affairs. 

$248 at Rebecca Minkoff

Juice Beauty antioxidant mask

Give her gorgeous glowy skin
Juice Beauty

This Gwyneth Paltrow-approved brand makes the most luxurious organic products. She'll melt when she unwraps this moisturizing mask made from antioxidant-rich ingredients such as turmeric root, rosemary oil and vitamins E and C. It's also a great stocking stuffer.

$42 at Juice Beauty

Nixon Time Teller watch

For a pop of color
shopbop

This rubber watch is simple, stylish, and comes in a few bright sunny colors to fit literally any personality. Plus, it's more interesting than a boring old sterling silver necklace, bracelet or other piece of flashy jewelry.

$60 at Shopbop

Baboon backpack

A very bright bag
Baboon

This built-to-last backpack is as well-suited for hiking trips as it is for weekends away. And the color of this cute gift will make her happy. 

$89 at Baboon

Matouk Pezzo lap throw

A snuggly blanket
Bloomingdales

Give her the best accessory for a night in: A soft cotton throw that comes in 10 colors that will fit in with any decor. (Trust us, you can never go wrong with navy.)

$75 at Bloomingdales

Originally published earlier this month.