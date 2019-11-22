Holiday Gift Guide 2019

Looking for the perfect gift for a girlfriend for the holidays can be a challenge: Should it be totally practical or something more romantic? Perhaps you may recall her remarking on a game set or some jewelry or while you were out, or you have an idea of what could make her life happier or more fun. But it's not always easy to find the perfect gift -- or the most romantic gift -- that communicates your affection. Sure, she may deserve the universe for what she represents to you, but realistically it's not always easy to find a truly thoughtful gift that is within your personal budget, especially if you need last-minute gifts.

Thankfully, we've gone ahead and done the hard work for you, curating these no-fail, awesome gifts for your girlfriend at any price point. We've done some serious work refining all the ideas out there into something perfect that you can buy beyond a simple essential oil diffuser or a yoga mat. Whether it's a unique gift, something romantic or thoughtful, we've got the perfect special present that will have you covered for the holidays and any occasion. (And hey, there's always flowers and chocolate.)

Sarah Tew/CNET Level-up her evening bath with this Bluetooth speaker that floats. It's compact, fully waterproof and has a decent battery life. An all-around great gift to buy for any music or bath lover. Read our review of the UE Wonderboom.

Ban.do Buy this one for the startup founder who wants her shirt to do the talking -- because she's too busy out there running the world. It's the perfect pick for the strong woman in your life.

Bandier Move over, yoga pants. These Nikes are on every fashion girl's wish list. Why? Because this pair of standout sneakers will take her from barre class to brunch in serious style. Throw in a water bottle if she's gym obsessed.

Sephora Win the prize of "partner of the year" -- no, decade -- with this luxe hair dryer that's, yes, from the same brand that makes those superpowered vacuums. This special gift edition comes with a chic red carrying case as an added surprise. Read our preview of the Dyson Supersonic hairdryer.

Benefit Cosmetics This adorable trailer-shaped tin contains some of Benefit's cult faves, including Badgal Bang mascara, Gimme Brow gel, the Porefessional primer and Hoola bronzer. Trust us, she'll freak when she opens this beautiful set.

Dolce Vita Indulge her inner punk rocker with a pair of combat boots that come in totally on-trend (faux) snakeskin.

The Reformation Surely, she's heard of this hip, sustainable brand -- even if you haven't -- and its oversized sweater made from 70% recycled cashmere is like wearing a permanent hug. Plus, the subtle stripes are super chic.

Rebecca Minkoff Show her how much you love her with a beautiful heart-shaped bag that can double as a clutch for more formal affairs.

Juice Beauty This Gwyneth Paltrow-approved brand makes the most luxurious organic products. She'll melt when she unwraps this moisturizing mask made from antioxidant-rich ingredients such as turmeric root, rosemary oil and vitamins E and C. It's also a great stocking stuffer.

shopbop This rubber watch is simple, stylish, and comes in a few bright sunny colors to fit literally any personality. Plus, it's more interesting than a boring old sterling silver necklace, bracelet or other piece of flashy jewelry.

Baboon This built-to-last backpack is as well-suited for hiking trips as it is for weekends away. And the color of this cute gift will make her happy.

Bloomingdales Give her the best accessory for a night in: A soft cotton throw that comes in 10 colors that will fit in with any decor. (Trust us, you can never go wrong with navy.)

Originally published earlier this month.