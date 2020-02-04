Best gifts for her for Valentine's Day 2020

It's not that flowers or chocolates are necessarily bad per se, but they do sort of telegraph "Checking The Box" when they are gifted to your partner on Valentine's Day. The best Valentine's Day gifts are ones that say, "Hey I thought about this for more than three minutes while in line at Whole Foods and did more than just reach for the nearest bouquet by the organic gum."

So, you should ask yourself a few questions before attempting to buy anything: Does she have a green thumb? Speak to her plant stylist goals. Is she a barre obsessive? A new pair of leggings is the way to go. (You can never have too many leggings.) If you're completely lost, you can't go wrong with jewelry... Actually, yes, yes, you can, which is why we picked the jewelry out for you.

No matter how long you've been together or dating, there's something on this list that'll get her way more excited than chocolate (yes, this is possible), and each one will last longer than a dozen roses. Now that's love.

Framebridge Put your last vacation on permanent display with Frambridge's Instagram frame. Just upload your favorite Instagram pic to the site, and the company will print it out, frame it, and deliver it straight to your door.

Apple The AirPods Pro is a great headphone upgrade for anyone who's a frequent traveler, a runner -- or just anyone who likes listening to podcasts, music or audiobooks. If she's not an iPhone owner, consider the Jabra Elite 75t instead.

Hydroflask No romantic picnic or outdoor movie night or is complete without a bottle of vino. Thankfully, this 25 ounce leak-proof container can fit an entire bottle of wine—and keep it temperature controlled. Cheers to that.

Josh Miller/CNET If you're going to get your sweetheart a hair dryer, shouldn't it be the best hair dryer? This model borrows some tech from Dyson's famous vacuum line: With the motor housed in the handle, the blower has a cool, totally tubular look. Says CNET's Vanessa Hand Orellana (pictured): ""At $400 the Dyson Supersonic hairdryer is definitely not cheap, but it's worth it if you have a lot of hair to tame. It's more powerful than your average salon-grade dryer which means less drying time for me, and it's lighter body make it easier to manage." And, lucky for you, the Supersonic is on sale at its lowest price ever at Best Buy through Feb. 15: $320 ($80 off) for My Best Buy members. (Signing up is free.) Read our Dyson Supersonic preview.

Hay Help her achieve all of her plant parent goals with a sleek watering can that's as stylish as it is practical. Plus, this terracotta hue looks great against green.

Outdoor Voices The fun colorway of these millennial faves will energize her on her next workout, whether she's a yoga devotee or training for a half marathon. It doesn't hurt that they come in the colors of love (red and pink), either.

East Fork Pottery Give her morning cuppa a boost with a mug that hails from an ultra-hip pottery brand out of Asheville, North Carolina. They make the kind of pretty basics (from bowls and plates to brass bookends) that you'll want to register for down the road, wink, wink.

Sephora She's already beautiful, yes, but that doesn't mean she won't appreciate a product that's obsessed over by beauty editors and bloggers alike. This sweet-smelling sleeping mask is made from real watermelon and it promises to smooth, plump, and clarify—literally overnight.

Mejuri These simple studs are the perfect combination of classic and cool. And she'll appreciate that they literally go with everything in her closet.

Madewell Whether she's always wearing an LBD or more of a jeans-and-a-tee type of gal, these spotted flats are a total outfit-maker.

Olive and June This LA-based nail salon (beloved by celebs like Mandy Moore and Drew Barrymore) has created the ultimate pampering box for her: It includes nail polish remover, a touch-up brush, a nail clipper, file, buffer, cuticle serum, and a nifty handle that makes an at-home mani (you also get one polish and top coat) a total breeze.