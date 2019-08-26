Richard Clark/Getty Images

Dog lovers tend to be demonstrative -- not only do we shower our furry friends with attention, fancy dog food and gourmet dog treats, we often like to announce our devotion to the world at large, or at least appreciate a few Fido-themed tchotchkes. If you're one of us -- or know someone who is -- these are some of the best gifts for dog lovers we could fetch (with an emphasis on kitchen-related objects since we are Chowhounds, after all).

And if you need an excuse to snag one, what better day than National Dog Day (Aug. 26)?

Grounds & Hounds coffee subscription: $14/month

Love coffee almost as much as you love corgis? Consider a coffee subscription from the wonderfully named Grounds & Hounds -- it sells fair trade, organic, specialty coffees (and other coffee-related products) and donates 20% of profits to support rescue organizations that help dogs who are between homes. It's a gift that keeps on giving, in more than one way -- and in honor of National Dog Day, you can get free shipping right now, plus a free D.O.G Party Mug with orders over $50 (just use the code FORTHEPUPS at checkout).

Now Designs cotton chef's apron in Dog Days: $19

If your dog lover is also a dinner-maker or dessert-baker, chances are they'll adore this dog-print apron, which has a handy pocket in front for holding utensils, a phone or a supply of dog treats.

'Woof' dog spatula: $12

You know what else would fit perfectly in that apron pocket? A dog-bedecked spatula (cat spatula also available for those who can't choose their favorite species). Wag the batter with this one, don't stir.

Dog engraved rolling pin: $34

They see you rollin', they hatin', especially when they find out your rolling pin has dogs on it and theirs doesn't.

Dog kitchen timer: $6

You'll now know when it's time to walk your four-legged friend and take the cherry pie (or dog-print cookies) out of the oven. Multi-tasking at its finest.

Dog print silicone oven mitts: 2 for $20

Protect your own paws with these puppy-print oven mitts. They have a soft lining for comfort but a textured silicone coating that provides both heat protection and a secure grip -- much to the dog's chagrin, there's no chance you'll drop that pan of lasagna on the floor.

Ritz floral Frenchie kitchen dish towels: 2 for $19+

Fact: Frenchies are adorable, and flower crowns, however played-out some may deem them, are still charming (at least when they're placed on animals, or on pictures of animals). So these kitchen towels are clearly extra cute and your favorite French bulldog fan or pet-having hipster (maybe that's you?) will proudly display them.

Dog dishcloths: 2 for $10

The irony of this pick is that it's usually your dog that's creating the mess, not cleaning it. Bonus: no horrible wet dog smell when you use these.

Dog paper towel holder: $20

Dog lover, cat lover, fish lover, whatever. You don't have to love animals to buy this quirky paper towel holder that's perfect for a modern kitchen.

Kikkerland dog butt magnets: 6 for $11

Decidedly less chic, these assorted dog bottoms will still delight those with a certain strain of humor. And every fridge needs some random novelty magnets, so why not these? The fire hydrant is a nice touch.

Dachshund ice cube tray: $7

If you assumed we'd toss in something hot dog-related to pay homage to the precious wiener dog, you thought wrong. That's way too predictable! Instead, surprise cocktail hour guests with dachshund ice cubes. They should get tongues wagging. They're also a fetching way to portion appropriately themed frozen treats for your dog.

Dachshund chopstick rests: 5 for $14

One more for the wiener fans. You've heard of giving your dogs a rest, but now you can rest your chopsticks on these adorable silver dachshunds. And you thought your bowl of ramen couldn't get any better.

Laser-etched salad servers: $27

Salads are typically one of the most boring dishes on the dinner table, but serving the greens with these utensils will have guests saying "bow wow."

Top Dog travel bag: $40

Do you like to take your precious pup everywhere? Then you'll surely appreciate this doggie travel bag, with several handy zippered and/or elastic compartments, including one for kibble -- it even comes with two collapsible bowls for feeding and watering on the go. And it's TSA-approved, so perfect for jet setters (or Westminster Dog Show candidates).

Loqi Store dog print reusable bag: $11

Reusable bags are a great eco-friendly alternative to traditional plastic, and they come in so many styles, they basically double as accessories. This dog-printed tote bag is perfect for those who want to advertise their love for puppies while they're grabbing groceries -- or taking a day trip to the beach (with their party animal in tow, no doubt).

Stainless steel 'Dog Mom' stemless wine tumbler: $21

For the dog moms who want everyone to know where their allegiances lie, this insulated tumbler is perfect for sipping morning coffee, afternoon water or evening wine -- and it has a lid to guard against spills (whether from human error or wildly wagging tails).

Haute Diggity Dog Muttini Bar Collection plush wine bottle toy: $14

Speaking of wine, while you're enjoying your own, throw your dog a bone -- or rather, a wine bottle, in plush toy form. You can play doggy sommelier too. For instance, if this "Cavalier Sauvignon" from "Napaw Valley" doesn't seem like it'd do it for the dog in question, go with a "Woof Clicquot" squeaky toy instead.

'Corki' wine stopper: $8

We judge (ever so slightly) those who are in need of a wine stopper, but if you can't finish a bottle (blasphemy), you may as well plug it with something adorable. And frankly, what's more adorable than a Corgi?

Bowser Beer: 3 for $15

Conversely, if you and your dog prefer beer, this nonalcoholic drink for dogs is made from malt barley and glucosamine, which is great for maintaining healthy joints. Word of caution, though: reviews are mixed; some dogs reportedly loved it, while others of the Spuds MacKenzie persuasion probably would have preferred a Bud Light.

Petcube Bites Wi-Fi pet camera and treat dispenser: $249

This Wi-Fi-enabled pet camera and treat dispenser lets you stay connected to your pup even when you're at the office (working hard so your dog can have a better life, of course). It lets you see 1080p HD video of your dog (or cat), and even talk to them and remotely throw treats. Other features include night vision, sound and motion alerts and an optional cloud recording service so you can access stored video -- honestly, this almost doubles as home security, in case your dog is not so much about guarding the house as it is about lazing around it.

