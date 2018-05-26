Best Buy has kicked off its Memorial Day sale and there are some pretty nice discounts.
Until Monday at 11:59 p.m. CT (Tuesday, 12:59 a.m. ET or Monday 9:59 p.m. PT), the retailer is offering price cuts on a range of products including laptops, HDTVs, headphones and more from brands including Apple, Bose, HP and Beats by Dre.
Best Buy is also offering an additional $50 off some products to students who sign up for its Student Deals program, which features coupons and access to special promotions.
One important point: We may see new Apple MacBooks and/or iPad Pros announced as soon as June 4. But if you don't want to wait, these current deals are great offers, far better than you'll find at the Apple Store.
You can find all of the information on Best Buy's sale site. Here's a selection of the best deals we found:
- $250 off Apple MacBook Air: Save $250 plus an additional $50 off when you sign up for Student Deals. Here's CNET's MacBook Air review.
- $350 off Apple MacBook Pro: Save up to $350 plus an additional $50 off when you sign up for Student Deals. Here's CNET's MacBook Pro preview.
- $50 off Apple Watch Series 3: Save $50. Here's CNET's Apple Watch Series 3 review.
- Up to $125 off Apple iPad Pro 10.5-inch: Save up to $125. Here's CNET's iPad Pro 10.5-inch review.
- Save up to $300 on select Apple iMac 21-inch or iMac 27-inch models: Save $300 on certain models. Here is CNET's iMac review.
- $30 off BeatsX wireless headphones: Originally $150, the BeatsX have since been reduced to $120. But you can score them this weekend for $90. More details at CNET's BeatsX review.
- $70 off Bose SoundTrue Ultra in-ear headphones: Just $60 for these wired Bose in-ear headphones. Read CNET's Bose SoundTrue Ultra review.
- $100 off 15.6-inch HP Core i3 laptop with 8GB of RAM: $380 for a 15-inch Windows 10 laptops with better specs than similarly sized Celeron or AMD models.
- $200 off 15.6-inch Acer Nitro 5 gaming laptop: Your PC games will sing on the GeForce GTX 1050 Ti graphics card. All yours for $600 (save $200). Read CNET's Acer Nitro 5 preview.
- $70 off 65-inch TCL Series 6 Roku 4K TV: This isn't the awesome TCL 6 Series, but this step-down model costs $370 less than that 65-incher. $630 (save $70).
- $300 off Samsung Galaxy phones with activation: Save $300 on the Samsung Note 8, Galaxy S9 or Galaxy S9 Plus with activation on Verizon, Sprint or AT&T.
Remember: These deals are online only, and there may be limited quantities available.
