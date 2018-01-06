Acer

Acer unveiled some hearty updates to the Nitro 5 laptop at CES 2018. The newest model features the AMD Radeon RX560 graphics and AMD Ryzen mobile processors. It will be available in May with prices starting at $799. UK and AU availability have yet to be announced, but that starting price converts to about £590 and AU$1,020.

The updated specs should result in faster rendering, with improved lighting and better texture details, as well as swifter gaming performance.

Acer

Additionally, the newest Nitro 5 has faster RAM and includes Nitro Sense GPU/CPU monitoring software for real-time GPU and CPU metrics. Expect hands-on video and impressions soon from CES.

Specs

Up to 512GB solid-state drive (SSD)



Up to 32GB DDR4 RAM



15.6-inch IPS display

1,920x1,080-pixel resolution

Backlit keyboard



USB Type-C, HDMI 2.0 and Ethernet ports



Acer also announced US pricing for the Switch 7 Black Edition and Predator Orion 9000 Series. Both were originally announced at IFA 2017, however US availability was announced at CES 2018.

The Acer Switch 7 Black Edition is now available to purchase with prices starting at $1,699. The Acer Predator Orion 9000 series will be available in February with prices starting at $1,999.

