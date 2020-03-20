Best Buy Flash Sale: These are the top deals

Dyson

As it is occasionally wont to do, Best Buy is having a flash sale, this one running through the end of the day on Sunday, March 22. This sale includes a slew of items from all over the store, but I spent a little time combing through the deals in search of the most promising ones. If you want to see all the deals, be sure to take a look at .

But before we get to the Best Buy deals, I'd be remiss if I didn't point out that this isn't the only great sale taking place this weekend. For starters, Theragun sales have returned -- right now, a handful of models are on sale for up to $150 off. And in the shadow of the new MacBook Air, you can save up to $200 on a number of MacBook Air and MacBook Pro models.

With no further ado, here are my top three picks from the Best Buy Flash Sale. If they're intriguing to you, don't wait too long, because even though the sale runs through Sunday, Best Buy has been known to end sales early if it runs out of inventory.

Sarah Tew/CNET Everyone seems to love the Studio3 wireless headphones, which are regularly $350 but currently dipping down to just $200. They're over-the-ear cans with active noise canceling, solid battery life and Apple's W1 chip, which simplifies pairing with Apple devices. If you want to know more about the Studio3, read David Carnoy's Beats Studio3 review.

$650 seems like a lot of money to fork over for a few security cameras, so when you can nab this four-pack bundle for 30% off, it might be worth considering. The Arlo Pro 2 is a wireless, battery-operated security camera you can mount indoors or out, and in a review of the Arlo 2 Pro, CNET's Megan Wollerton concluded that they delivered reliable live streaming and were on the ball with timely alerts.

Dyson Dyson has a deserved reputation for being awesome vacuum cleaners, but they're pretty pricey as well. If you've had your eye on one of Dyson's cordless stick vacuums like the V10 Animal, now might be your opportunity -- you can save $170 on the V10 Animal right now. You can also read more about what CNET's Brian Bennett had to say about the whole trio of V10 vacuums.

