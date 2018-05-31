Apple's WWDC 2018 will reportedly be hardware free

Sarah Tew/CNET

Apple's Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC 2018) kicks off this coming Monday, June 4, and we've got a whole list of predictions -- but Bloomberg says we shouldn't expect a new Mac, MacBook, iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch or even an Apple TV to be one of them.

The Bloomberg report says a lot of those devices are coming later, though! Here are the highlights:

A refreshed MacBook Pro and 12-inch MacBook, coming later this year

"A new low-cost laptop to succeed MacBook Air," coming later this year

A pair of new Apple Watches with "slightly larger, edge-to-edge screens" coming later this year

A redesigned iPad Pro with Face ID

So what will WWDC 2018 actually include? Bloomberg says it'll be software, including a new Digital Health initative that includes tools to help users combat their phone addiction -- sound familiar? There will also be upgrades for ARKit that allow for multiplayer augmented reality gaming (ditto), plus the ability to leave a virtual object in a spot in the real world and have it stay there instead of presumably vanishing when you shut the app down.

Knowing Apple, there will likely be surprises, though.

Apple didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.