Celebrities show off their new series on Apple TV Plus

With a decent catalog of already announced shows coming to the company's new Apple TV Plus service, we kept an eye out for the celebs spotted during the event. Here's who we spotted and why we think they were there.
Tim Cook sheds a tear as he hugs Oprah Winfrey at the conclusion of today's Apple event.
Seen on the filmmaker's teaser, all we know is Chazelle is working on a untitled drama series.
Also from the filmmakers teaser, he's working on a thriller series and set to direct the first episode.
Spencer will star in the series Are You Sleeping?
Howard is working with Kevin Durant on Swagger, a series based on KD's childhood.
As part of today's announcements, a series of celebrities took the stage to give us a sneak preview of their upcoming programs available on the platform.
The duo will star in upcoming series Dickinson. Steinfeld plays poet Emily Dickinson and Krakowski her mother.
Jones will star in the Sophia Coppola-directed film On The Rocks with Bill Murray. Smith produced the coming-of-age drama Hala, which Apple purchased at Sundance.
Evans is producing and starring in Defending Jacob, about a man searching for his lost son. (No word on whether the series will also star Cap's beard.)
Spielberg announced his fantasy anthology series Amazing Stories will debut on the platform.
Spielberg gave a brief outline of the series and its sci-fi background.
The two presented their upcoming series, The Morning Show. The series follows the anchors and background players of, yes, a morning show.
Witherspoon and Aniston were joined onstage by costar, Steve Carell. Carrell plays Mitch Kessler, the lead anchor of the titular show.
The show sounds will tackle gender issues in office politics, among other things and seems like a likely debut show for the Apple TV Plus service when it launches this fall.
Momoa and Woodard introduced their sci-fi show See.
The show is set in a future world where humanity has lost its sight as the result of a virus hundreds of years ago and the survivors' battle.
Nanjiani is producing a series called Little America with his wife Emily V. Gordon.
The series follows a 12-year-old immigrant who single-handedly runs a motel in Utah while working to bring his family (back) to the United States. All while placing 13th in the National Spelling Bee.
Hmm, this guy looks famous too. The Sesame Street character also made an appearance.
Big Bird was on hand with neighbor Cody to announce a new program called Helpsters from the makers of Sesame Street.
Abrams and Bareilles announced a program about a young female musician trying to make it in New York City, called Little Voice.
Bareilles performed the theme song of the series during the event.
Oprah will be producing an interview show about her Book Club, and two docuseries. One doc will focus on mental health and depression.
The second announced doc will focus on sexual harassment in the workplace.
Even Apple CEO Tim Cook seemed touched by Oprah's charm and star power at the event.