Celebrities show off their new series on Apple TV Plus

Esto también se puede leer en español.

Leer en español

Don't show this again

  • screen-shot-2019-03-25-at-1-51-54-pm
  • 18-tim-cook-and-oprah-winfrey-for-apple-tv-plus-at-apple-event
  • damien-chazelle
  • m-night-shyamalan
  • octavia-spencer
  • ron-howard-apple
  • Apple TV Plus
  • screen-shot-2019-03-25-at-1-57-35-pm
  • screen-shot-2019-03-25-at-2-04-06-pm
  • screen-shot-2019-03-25-at-2-06-07-pm
  • 02-steven-spielberg-for-apple-tv-plus-at-apple-event
  • 01-steven-spielberg-apple-for-apple-tv-plus-at-apple-event
  • 03-reese-witherspoon-jennifer-anniston-for-apple-tv-plus-at-apple-event
  • 04-steve-carell-for-apple-tv-plus-at-apple-event
  • 05-reese-witherspoon-jennifer-anniston-steve-carell-for-apple-tv-plus-at-apple-event
  • Jason Momoa and Alfre Woodard
  • Jason Momoa and Alfre Woodard
  • 08-kumail-nanjiani-apple-for-apple-tv-plus-at-apple-event
  • Kumail Nanjiani
  • Big Bird
  • Big Bird
  • JJ Abrams and Sara Bareilles
  • Sara Bareilles
  • Oprah Winfrey
  • Oprah Winfrey
  • Tim Cook and Oprah Winfrey

Welcome to the new frontier of Apple TV Plus

With a decent catalog of already announced shows coming to the company's new Apple TV Plus service, we kept an eye out for the celebs spotted during the event. Here's who we spotted and why we think they were there.

Published:Caption:Photo:Apple/Screenshot by CNETRead the article
1
of 26

Tim Cook and Oprah Winfrey

Tim Cook sheds a tear as he hugs Oprah Winfrey at the conclusion of today's Apple event.

Published:Caption:Photo:Apple/Screenshot by CNETRead the article
2
of 26

Director Damien Chazelle

Seen on the filmmaker's teaser, all we know is Chazelle is working on a untitled drama series.

Published:Caption:Photo:Apple/Screenshot by CNETRead the article
3
of 26

Director M. Night Shyamalan

Also from the filmmakers teaser, he's working on a thriller series and set to direct the first episode. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Apple/Screenshot by CNETRead the article
4
of 26

Actress Octavia Spencer

Spencer will star in the series Are You Sleeping?

Published:Caption:Photo:Apple/Screenshot by CNETRead the article
5
of 26

Director Ron Howard

Howard is working with Kevin Durant on Swagger, a series based on KD's childhood. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Apple/Screenshot by CNETRead the article
6
of 26

Apple TV Plus

As part of today's announcements, a series of celebrities took the stage to give us a sneak preview of their upcoming programs available on the platform.

Published:Caption:Photo:Apple/Screenshot by CNETRead the article
7
of 26

Actresses Hailee Steinfeld and Jane Krakowski

The duo will star in upcoming series Dickinson. Steinfeld plays poet Emily Dickinson and Krakowski her mother. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Apple/Screenshot by CNETRead the article
8
of 26

Actresses Rashida Jones and Jada Pinkett Smith

Jones will star in the Sophia Coppola-directed film On The Rocks with Bill Murray. Smith produced the coming-of-age drama Hala, which Apple purchased at Sundance.

Published:Caption:Photo:Apple/Screenshot by CNETRead the article
9
of 26

Captain America Chris Evans

Evans is producing and starring in Defending Jacob, about a man searching for his lost son. (No word on whether the series will also star Cap's beard.)

Published:Caption:Photo:Apple/Screenshot by CNETRead the article
10
of 26

Director Steven Spielberg

Spielberg announced his fantasy anthology series Amazing Stories will debut on the platform.

Published:Caption:Photo:Apple/Screenshot by CNETRead the article
11
of 26

Amazing Stories: Coming soon?

Spielberg gave a brief outline of the series and its sci-fi background.

Published:Caption:Photo:Apple/Screenshot by CNETRead the article
12
of 26

Actresses Reese Witherspoon, Jennifer Aniston

The two presented their upcoming series, The Morning Show. The series follows the anchors and background players of, yes, a morning show.

Published:Caption:Photo:Apple/Screenshot by CNETRead the article
13
of 26

Actor Steve Carell

Witherspoon and Aniston were joined onstage by costar, Steve Carell. Carrell plays Mitch Kessler, the lead anchor of the titular show.

Published:Caption:Photo:Apple/Screenshot by CNETRead the article
14
of 26

Morning Show: Coming soon?

The show sounds will tackle gender issues in office politics, among other things and seems like a likely debut show for the Apple TV Plus service when it launches this fall. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Apple/Screenshot by CNETRead the article
15
of 26

Actors Jason Momoa and Alfre Woodard

Momoa and Woodard introduced their sci-fi show See

Published:Caption:Photo:Apple/Screenshot by CNETRead the article
16
of 26

See

The show is set in a future world where humanity has lost its sight as the result of a virus hundreds of years ago and the survivors' battle. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Apple/Screenshot by CNETRead the article
17
of 26

Comedian, actor, Kumail Nanjiani

Nanjiani is producing a series called Little America with his wife Emily V. Gordon.

Published:Caption:Photo:Apple/Screenshot by CNETRead the article
18
of 26

Little America

The series follows a 12-year-old immigrant who single-handedly runs a motel in Utah while working to bring his family (back) to the United States. All while placing 13th in the National Spelling Bee. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Apple/Screenshot by CNETRead the article
19
of 26

Big Bird

Hmm, this guy looks famous too. The Sesame Street character also made an appearance.

Published:Caption:Photo:Apple/Screenshot by CNETRead the article
20
of 26

Helpsters

Big Bird was on hand with neighbor Cody to announce a new program called Helpsters from the makers of Sesame Street.

Published:Caption:Photo:Apple/Screenshot by CNETRead the article
21
of 26

J.J. Abrams and Sara Bareilles

Abrams and Bareilles announced a program about a young female musician trying to make it in New York City, called Little Voice.

Published:Caption:Photo:Apple/Screenshot by CNETRead the article
22
of 26

Little Voice

Bareilles performed the theme song of the series during the event.

Published:Caption:Photo:Apple/Screenshot by CNETRead the article
23
of 26

One more thing: Oprah

Oprah will be producing an interview show about her Book Club, and two docuseries. One doc will focus on mental health and depression. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Apple/Screenshot by CNETRead the article
24
of 26

Toxic Labor

The second announced doc will focus on sexual harassment in the workplace.

Published:Caption:Photo:Apple/Screenshot by CNETRead the article
25
of 26

Tim and Oprah

Even Apple CEO Tim Cook seemed touched by Oprah's charm and star power at the event. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Apple/Screenshot by CNETRead the article
26
of 26
Now Reading

Celebrities show off their new series on Apple TV Plus

Up Next

"It's show time" for Apple's streaming service

Latest Stories

Apple Card: Everything you need to know about Apple's new credit card

Apple Card: Everything you need to know about Apple's new credit card

by
Galaxy S10E is the maverick Galaxy S10

Galaxy S10E is the maverick Galaxy S10

29 Photos
Apple News Plus: A $9.99-per-month service for news junkies

Apple News Plus: A $9.99-per-month service for news junkies

by
Every Apple TV show and series announced so far

Every Apple TV show and series announced so far

by
Apple TV Plus: When, where, how to watch Apple's new shows

Apple TV Plus: When, where, how to watch Apple's new shows

by