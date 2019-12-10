Apple: Only clean the Pro Display XDR nano-texture screen with our polishing cloth

James Martin/CNET

When Apple announced its revamped Mac Pro for $5,999 and Apple Pro Display XDR 32-inch 6K monitor for $4,999, there wasn't any doubt this machine was meant for serious professionals.

When they went on sale Tuesday, we learned a little more. Aside from learning the most expensive Mac Pro can cost more than a Tesla Cybertruck, the other thing we learned was that an optional feature for the Apple Pro Display will require some special handling.

A new support document released on Apple's website Tuesday said that a "nano-texture" version of its screen, which has special particles etched into the screen to scatter light in a way that makes the screen easier to read if you're using it in the field or near a stage, can't be cleaned with a typical cloth and water. In this case, the nano-texture version of Apple's screen -- which costs $1,000 more than the more standard glass option -- will come with a special "polishing cloth."

"Use only the dry polishing cloth that comes with your display to wipe dust or smudges off the screen," Apple wrote on the support document. "Don't add water or use other liquids to clean the nano-texture glass."

If you happen to misplace or lose your cloth, Apple said you can contact its support staff for a new one. (And if you need to clean the polishing cloth, Apple asks you hand-wash and line dry.)

Apple warning customers to use a special cloth isn't the only time the company's asked its customers to treat its premium products differently. The original iPhone in 2007, for example, had a headphone port that didn't fit many popular headphones without a special extension cord.

For the Apple Pro Display XDR, the company also warns customers not to use compressed air to clean the screen's "cheese grater" enclosure. Whether the screen requires any other special handling will be yet to be seen. The company didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.