Apple Music is now available on Amazon Fire TV

NurPhoto/Getty Images

You can now access your Apple Music tracks on Amazon Fire TV devices in the US, the e-commerce giant said Wednesday.

Customers can ask Alexa to play songs, artists, playlists and albums from Apple Music. To launch the feature, enable the Apple Music skill in the Alexa app and link your account.

Apple's streaming-music service, which has more than 50 million subscribers, became available on Amazon's Echo speakers in the US late last year. Amazon's speakers also work with Spotify, Pandora, Amazon Prime Music, Amazon Music Unlimited, iHeartRadio, TuneIn and SiriusXM.

Apple Music will become available on Fire TV and Echo devices in the UK in the coming weeks, Amazon said.

Apple is gearing up for a March 25 event, where it's expected to reveal a long-rumored streaming service.