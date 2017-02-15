D-Link sells first Apple HomeKit security camera

D-Link

You can finally get your hands on an Apple HomeKit-compatible security camera.

D-Link on Wednesday unveiled its new Omna 180 Cam HD (DSH-C10) camera that lets users monitor their homes when they're away. The device is the first HomeKit-enabled device from D-Link's Omna line and the first HomeKit-compatible security camera in the market at all.

The camera costs $199.95 and is for sale immediately on Apple's online store. It will be available in Apple's physical stores around the world later this month.

"Omna's HomeKit integration allows users to be 'always home' and includes advanced security features with end-to-end encryption and authentication between the camera and an iPhone or iPad," D-Link said. When the camera detects activity, it sends a notice to the owner's lock screen (delivered via the Apple Home app) and shows a live feed from the camera. Users can access the camera remotely to see what's happening in their homes in real time.

The home is viewed by many as the next big battlefront for tech companies. Apple first talked about HomeKit at its developer conference in 2014. The feature allows developers to integrate controls for door locking, light dimming, and other home automation gadgets and features in iOS apps for the iPhone and iPad. That means users can control various connected devices from one spot -- even using Apple's digital voice assistant, Siri -- rather than switching back and forth between different apps.

Apple was early to talk about smart-home technology, but rival Amazon, with its Alexa voice assistant, has lately dominated the smart home market. The number of Alexa-compatible devices outnumber HomeKit products, and fewer HomeKit devices have been released than expected.

