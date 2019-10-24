Amazon's next-day shipping ambitions are costing it a fortune

Helen H. Richardson/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images

Amazon's string of record profits appears to have collapsed, after the company's bold plan to speed up its shipping is saddling the company with surging expenses.

The world's largest e-commerce company on Thursday posted third-quarter earnings of $2.1 billion, or $4.23 a share, far below Wall Street estimates of $4.62 a share. Profit the year earlier was $2.9 billion, or $5.75 a share. Sales of $70 billion, up 24% from last year, beat Yahoo Finance estimates of $68.8 billion.

The company's prediction for the all-important fourth quarter, during the peak holiday retail season, was also soft, coming in at $80 billion to $86.5 billion in sales, below the $87.4 billion analysts expected.

Shares plunged 8% after hours on the earnings and guidance misses.

Shipping costs, which were already moving higher in the second quarter, sky-rocketed 46% to $9.6 billion. Total operating costs jumped 20%.

After posting a row of record profits, Amazon is again in heavy investment mode, this time as it shells out hundreds of millions of dollars to speed up its Prime shipping service across the world. Earlier this year, the online retailer forecast it would spend $800 million in the second quarter to help shift its two-day Prime shipping to one day in the US. It then said in July it spent even more than that. That investment includes upgrading shipping infrastructure and buying more inventory to bring popular products closer to customers.

Costs are again weighing down profits, though Wall Street hasn't seem too upset about it up until now since investors have seen the Prime spending as a long-term win. Customers are also cheering the move, since it will ensure they get their stuff even faster. In the second quarter, shipping costs jumped 36% to $8.1 billion, but the only folks that seemed worried about all this spending were Amazon's rivals who are struggling to keep pace.

That changed Thursday, in part because investors were likely spooked by Amazon's weak holiday sales estimates. Wall Street over the years has seemed to stomach a lot of profit gyrations at Amazon, so long as its revenue keeps surging higher.

Amazon said in June that Prime one-day shipping already covered over 10 million items in the continental US and it's planning on ramping up that inventory as the year goes on. Walmart, the world's largest retailer, is already working on matching Amazon's one-day push, saying in May it started offering next-day deliveries in Phoenix and Las Vegas. It's been working on expanding one-day shipping from there.

The latest quarter included Prime Day sales, which Amazon already said hit a new record, with the two day event surpassing last year's Black Friday and Cyber Monday combined.

The latest results come after Amazon had a rocky start to the year, with CEO Jeff Bezos going through a messy and public divorce and the company pulling out of its plans to locate a new major campus in New York City amid heavy pushback from local activists and politicians.

While both those scandals have since subsided, Amazon is now facing new scrutiny from US and European regulators and elected officials over its potential antitrust practices, with concerns that the company has become too dominant in retail. US Sen. Elizabeth Warren, a 2020 presidential candidate, has called for the company to be broken up.

Added to that, many of Amazon's own employees have started banding together to fight for unionization and other changes, and many activist groups have been protesting loudly for Amazon to cut off its ties with US Immigration Customs and Enforcement.