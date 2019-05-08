Amazon

We haven't heard much from security camera company Blink since Amazon purchased it in 2017. On Wednesday that changed -- Amazon just introduced a next-gen Blink camera, the XT2.

Like the first-generation XT, the XT2 is a battery-powered camera with weatherproof housing for use outside (or inside). It runs on two lithium ion AA batteries and Amazon claims the XT2 can last for two years. The Blink XT2 is also supposed to have improved motion detection, in addition to standard security camera features like two-way talk and support for Alexa voice commands.

This camera also features free cloud storage, which means there won't be any monthly fees to access your saved clips.

The camera itself costs just $90, but you also need a Blink Sync Module to use the XT2 (or any Blink product). An XT2 bundled with a Sync Module tacks on an additional 10 bucks for a total price of $100. The required Sync Module "relays commands and Wi-Fi information from the app to Blink devices allowing them to communicate with our servers," according to this Blink support page.

You can preorder the Blink XT2 or an XT2 bundled with a Sync Module starting Wedneday; shipping is slated for May 22. Find out more about Amazon's new Blink XT2 indoor/outdoor security camera.

