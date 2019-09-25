Amazon Sidewalk extends beyond Wi-Fi and Bluetooth range to control more gadgets

James Martin/CNET

At its Alexa event on Wednesday, Amazon announced a new low-bandwidth network called Amazon Sidewalk that could extend the range at which you can control your devices beyond what Bluetooth and Wi-Fi currently allow.

Amazon Sidewalk taps the 900MHz band of the radio spectrum -- typically used for amateur radio -- to extend the distance at which you can control your smart home devices, Dave Limp, senior vice president of devices and services said during the event. This could have a lot of implications for smart gardens, outdoor lights and mailbox sensors.

Amazon launched the protocol for Amazon Sidewalk today, but availability is not yet known.

Amazon also announced a smart dog tag coming next year, called Fetch. If your dog ever runs away, you'll be able to use the Amazon Sidewalk network to help find them. The idea is, if Sidewalk becomes a popular protocol, devices in your neighbor's home might pick up your dog's Fetch so you can track it beyond your yard. You'll know when your best boy bolts, but then you'll also be able to see where he's gone to.

